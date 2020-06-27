A Valley developer has released renderings for a 531,348-square-foot, mixed-used development with a boutique hotel for downtown Gilbert.
Named Heritage Park, the project also includes offices, retail and multifamily housing.
The 9.1-acre site is located between Gilbert Road and Ash Street, south of Juniper Avenue and north of the Western Powerline Trail.
“It’s an honor for Creation to be selected for such an important property,” said Bob Agahi, founding partner at Creation.
“The Town of Gilbert has done an outstanding job caring for its future by thoughtfully planning its core district. We are thrilled to be a part of their vision.”
The project also will feature a park that would allow for community events, meeting space for local businesses to think outside the office, and a place for residents to have coffee or lunch with friends, according to a company news release.
Creation said it cannot release when it plans to begin construction or give a timeline for the project.
The project, which also included two multi-level parking garages, came before the town last May.
At the time, the attorney representing Heritage North Partners, LLC, which purchased the land from the town, presented a conceptual plan for 100,000-square-feet of Class A office space, 25,000-square-feet of retail, a 150-room or 75,000-square-foot boutique hotel and 250 units or 302,000 square feet of multifamily residences.
Also proposed were two garages with a minimum of five floors each to provide about 1,700 parking total for the office, retail, hotel and the multi-family residence uses.
The 15,000-square-foot park was called The Commons.
Valley-based LGE Design Group and San Francisco’s Gensler are acting as joint designers for the project with LGE Design Build responsible for construction.
Creation has developed numerous projects throughout downtown Gilbert, including Heritage Marketplace, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, The Porch Gilbert and The Collab, a mixed-use office and retail project now available for lease.
Heritage North Partners was one of nine responders when Gilbert issued a request of qualifications in March 2018 for the purchase and development of the 9.1-acre property called the North Anchor of the Heritage District.
The town eventually whittled the list down and chose Heritage North Partners.
The 9-acre site is identified as one of three key redevelopment areas in the Heritage District.