Four years after it became an idea, Verde at Cooley Station is on track to become a reality starting late this year or early next, bringing the what the developer calls a “Live+Work+Shop+Play” concept to Gilbert what foodies might call heaven.
The retail-restaurant hub will be at the center of the 738-acre Cooley Station development that at build-out will have more than 2,500 apartments and 1,000 single-family homes.
Located at E. Williams Field and S. Recker roads, Verde at Cooley Station will include approximately 40,000 square feet for retail, 15,400 square feet of general office space, 32,000 square feet of dining, 8,000 square feet of fitness space and the 38,000 square foot Verde Medical Center.
In addition, it will feature The Green, a large open outdoor lawn area with a 1,000-square-foot gazebo for musical events, fitness classes, movies in the park and other activities.
The green spaces at Verde will act as anchors for the restaurant cluster and for community life where people can mingle.
Wood Partners and Shaw, Ltd. will each develop separate but adjacent apartment buildings totaling approximately 450 units.
Verde-Gilbert LLC, the successor to SB2-VB, LLC, is developing the commercial component.
Norm Brody, a managing member of Verde-Gilbert envisions Verde at Cooley Station will be a modern main street community.
“We are especially excited about the planned features of Verde that will allow for activation of the amenities, the “green” and its performance venue, the children’s play area, the wall graphics, public WiFi and the events planned to encourage citizen participation,” Brody said.
His company’s website talks about how important restaurants are to the overall concept of the center, calling food “not simply a source of nutrition, but also as a symbolic medium for socialization and entertainment.”
“People want to visit restaurants that provide dining experiences with exciting physical surroundings and ambience to stimulate the five senses of taste, touch, sight, sound and smell. That’s what they will find at Verde,” the company states.
Brody believes students attending nearby Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus will flock to Verde at Cooley Station, though he said the center will appeal to people of all ages.
We selected businesses which would draw people to the development throughout the day,” he said. “We also made the decision to focus on commercial uses that were not likely to be impacted by the ‘Amazon effect.’”
That means retail establishments will be selling unique items not necessarily available online.
The cuisine represented by the restaurant tenants is broad and Brody said the eateries were all selected with the consumer’s ideal dining experience in mind.
Crust Simply Italian delivers authentic Italian flavors and dishes crafted with simple and fresh ingredients.
Diners looking for a blend of traditional and innovative cooking techniques will enjoy Obon Sushi + Ramen’s expansive menu.
Offering a laidback atmosphere and genuine Tennessee barbecue, guests can visit West Alley BBQ for a true southern experience while others with dietary restrictions will find a large selection of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options at Cook and Craft.
Residents looking for libations don’t have to look much further than Verde, as it will soon host plenty of distinctive bars and breweries such as the Primero Cuervo tequila bar or The Ostrich Bar, famous for its craft cocktails and swanky environment.
Similarly, The Brass Tap markets itself as, “an upscale beer bar that’s anything but ordinary.”
To satisfy a sweet tooth, locals will be able to venture over to Cookies & Cream, Frostails or Vitality Bowls for a cold treat during blistering summers.
For more than 90 years, four generations of the Cooley family farmed the land that is now hosting the massive development.
The family in 1919 started farming cotton, alfalfa, and grain, in addition to operating a small dairy.