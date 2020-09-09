Budding entrepreneurs can participate in a statewide event later this month aimed at helping develop “a startup ecosystem” by learning how to create a company and get it off the ground.
Startup Weekend AZ is a project of the Next Foundation’s partnership with Google and two of the world’s largest startup accelerators – Techstars and the Founder Institute – that will roll out online Sept. 25-27.
The event is focused on giving aspiring entrepreneurs a fun and powerful experience in how to launch a product or startup in 54 hours.
Attendees need little more than a desire to start a company but can leave with having built a team and launched a real company.
In 54 hours, participants “will experience the highs, lows, fun and pressure that make up life at a startup,” organizers said, as they learn how to create a real company with the help of mentors, investors and other experts.
Organizers say the conference will connect “people driven to build something new from the rich and diverse talent from any county in Arizona” and will provide resources to help.
Participants will learn what it takes to start a company in a way that books and blogs can’t teach. “The only way to learn is the experience of trying,” said Chandler Innovation CEO Diana White
“Our team helped build a national event focused on COVID startups back in April,” she said. “We had over 1,000 attendees register to attend and formed more than 100 startup teams in just one weekend.
We decided to bring that success back home and create a uniquely Arizona experience that can truly unify all corners of our large and diverse state around its entrepreneurial spirit. By moving the event online, we make the program equally accessible to so many geographically and demographically underserved communities.”
Experts will bring an Arizona focus to technology possibilities in agriculture, environment, solar, mining security and defense, healthcare, education and others. There also will be “cornerstone themes” like creative and entertainment, local small business, digital, web and mobile and social and community impact.
Registration deadline is Sept. 20 and there will be pre-conference events Sept. 20-24.
Sponsorships also are available for companies.
Information: azstartupweekend.org.