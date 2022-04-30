Diversified Partners has sold a multi-tenant retail building that includes a Starbucks and will include three more businesses at the southeast corner of McQueen and Guadalupe roads in Gilbert for just over $3 million.
According to the Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, Five Cities Drive LLC, which operates several fast-food businesses in various Southern California cities, bought the 2,094-square-foot building that was built last year.
Starbucks has a 10-year lease with five five-year options to extend, vizzda reported.
The sale price equaled $1,464 per square foot.
Diversified Partners, a Scottsdale real estate brokerage and development company, said the stand-alone Starbucks, which features a drive-thru and patio seating, has already opened. The multi-tenant building, which will include Jersey Mikes, Rosie’s Taco Shop and Deca Dental, will open by summer 2022.
“The plaza is located next to the McQueen Landing new home development,” Diversified said in a release. “The intersection features heavy traffic counts of over 55,000 vehicles per day. In addition, it is just 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 60 (Superstition) Freeway, making it easily accessible to even more commuters.”
“We are happy to bring four new businesses to the area. With the city growing at such a rapid rate, these businesses will have no problem staying busy. This is largely due to the plaza’s proximity to so many home developments, apartment complexes and commuter hotspots,” said Walt Brown Jr., CEO and founder of Diversified Partners.
He also noted the plaza is just north of the McQueen Park Activity Center, “making it an easy and convenient stop for busy and tired parents. “
“Over the last five years, Gilbert has transformed into a bustling city full of economic potential. Whether it’s a pick-me-up from Starbucks or a quick bite from Jersey Mikes or Rosie’s Taco shop, this plaza is about to get a lot of traffic,” Brown added.