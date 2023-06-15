‘Slumber Shack’ keeps owners on their toes

When Queen Creek residents Tim and Vanessa Shively bought the Slumber Shack business, they were just thinking about making some money outside of their day jobs, hers as a teacher and his with a nonprofit.
“I bought the company because I thought it would be a fun way to supplement my income nights and weekends,” Vanessa said. “Well, the company has evolved and I could no longer work full time.”
The business consists of two modified travel trailers used for birthday parties or neighborhood events and high-end camping trips for people who want to get into nature but have a comfortable place to sleep at the end of the day – also known as “glamping,” short for “glamorous camping.”
Slumber Shack has gone to another level.
“We actually had to move,” said Vanessa. “We had to buy another home that had a double RV garage so this is more of a sustainable business for us. These trailers are a big investment for us and now that it’s on our property we can balance our lives and the business more efficiently.”
The Shivelys bought the business for about $70,000 and then remodeled the trailers to reflect their style, keeping it based in Queen Creek.
While they knew it was a big investment, Tim Shively had no idea how much this business would take on a life of its own.
“The intent was to get out of that 9-5 routine that a lot of us fall into,” he said. “We tried to create a different path.”
Now they are just trying to keep up.
When they first bought the business, the Shivelys stored the trailers 20 minutes from where they lived, which added a whole different dimension to planning and logistics.
For example, if they were preparing for a birthday party, they had to remember to bring everything they needed when they left their house to go prepare the trailers and try to cram it all in their vehicles.
That becomes quite a task when prepping two trailers for one weekend.
“One sleeps 10. One sleeps seven,” Tim Shively said. “You have 17 sheet sets and pillow cases and blankets and then you had to pack the décor for the week, so you had to take like 15 pink pillows.”
They did not have the trailers hooked to electricity when they were stored at the old location, he said, which meant dragging a generator along to hook them up to air conditioning to cool them down prior to using them.
So, it was time to make the move.
“We talked to other business owners who would say ‘until you invest everything into it, you can’t reap the full benefits of it,’” he said.
“Having them at home has helped with that work-life balance,” he said. “Two of our boys still live at home and actually help us on the weekends. There are times I need them to go pick up one of the diesel trucks we use to haul these things because I can’t get to it.”
About those diesel trucks. Storing the trailers at their new home in the full-scale RV garages has definitely saved transport and planning time and helped with the logistics, but it has not made much of a dent in the fuel and maintenance costs that come with the trucks and the trailers.
So they try to be strategic with their service area.
“We are primarily trying to focus this in the East Valley,” Tim said. “From the hauling them and opening and closing them as often as we do, we do a lot of maintenance behind the scenes so we like to keep them as close to where we are based as possible.”
“Every time something breaks, it’s like $1,000,” Vanessa added.
Overnight birthday or block parties start at $495 and three-day, two-night camping trips at $595. The company delivers the trailer to the location and picks it up afterwards.
The customer is required to get their own approved camp site. Tim said they will travel to Canyon Lake in addition to state-approved camp sites nearby.
The couple custom-decorates for each event.
“The Shack comes fully equipped with karaoke and a smart TV and games, and decorated based on the theme of your party,” Vanessa said. “For glamping trips it’s really nice because we just want to help people get outside.
“We do all the hard work: Tow the camper, set it up, give you a tour and show you how everything works so that you are comfortable to stay in the RV. Then when you are done with your trip, we meet you, pick it up and take the mess away.”
While the Slumber Shack is available for different events, one in particular stands out to the Shivelys since having taken the business to the next level a little over a year ago.
A single father approached them about making his daughter’s 10th birthday a special occasion.
He called the Shivelys and asked “what can you do for her?”
“He was at a loss but you could see that he loves her so much he wanted to make it special,” Vanessa said. “The little girl was just so excited and it was really memorable for her. The way that she looked at her dad when she realized everything that he had done for her made it all worth it for us.
“It brings us a lot of joy to take that stress away from people.”
The Shivelys say those are the types of stories that make the business more than just a profitable investment, but also proves its mettle as a positive small business in Queen Creek.
Despite the fuel and maintenance costs, uprooting their family and logistics challenges, the Shivelys are optimistic about the future.
“We’re busy,” Tim chuckled. “We’re always dragging two, 30-foot trailers through the East Valley.”
Information: theslumbershack.com, 480-599-0421.