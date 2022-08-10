Music brought Malcolm and Jenn Michaels together and now they’re uniting the community with Rock this Town Records in Gilbert.
The record store focuses on vinyl LPs and singles, but also sells cassette tapes and other music-related products. A guitar laden with a Union Jack flag is available for guests to play near a sofa.
The Queen Creek residents met through an old-school Def Leppard fan mailing list in 1999. A Prescott resident, Jenn asked for the “Pyromania” release date and Malcolm answered from Minneapolis. They eventually met in the Twin Cities – just in time for a Def Leppard show in Duluth.
“We didn’t know until after we booked the flight that Def Leppard was in town,” she says with a laugh. “It was fate.”
He was obsessed or she was insane — to loosely quote “Pyromania” — but it’s worked. They’ve been together ever since. And Malcolm has a photographic memory of their relationship, from the dates they met, highlights, lowlights and landing on Rock This Town’s opening.
The celebration was May 27, the same day Def Leppard’s new album, “Diamond Star Halos,” hit stores. Jenn is considering hosting a meet up for others seeing Def Leppard at State Farm Stadium Aug. 25.
Rock This Town Records has caused minor hysteria in Gilbert, with soundtracks becoming a popular product.
“We’re so small so we alphabetize,” she said. “But I had to make a soundtrack section just because they’re dear to my heart. We’re definitely ’80s people. That’s what we know. That’s what we love – rock music.”
Malcolm jumpstarted his vinyl collection about five years ago, and since they opened the store, his ears have strayed beyond rock.
“Now I listen to Kanye,” he said. “He’s somebody I would have never listened to back in the day. And Harry Styles. That new song is catchy as hell. It’s so good. We just like good music.”
Malcolm says Jenn has more of an ear for modern music, which helps bring in a younger crowd. During a recent visit to Rock This Town Records, millennials were picking up records by the Beach Boys and Seals & Crofts.
“I love the ‘70s,” he explained. “With all due respect to that generation, a lot of the artists are maybe starting to fall away because the audience and fanbase just isn’t there any longer.”
Records in the $3 area fly off the shelves, she says, and customers are surprised about what they might find in there
“We had a Yes record in there,” she said. “He asked if the record was really only $3. When I said yes, he asked why. The truth is, we want to keep new and interesting stuff in here.
“We want it to be different every time you come in.”
And there’s no pretension at Rock This Town Records.
“I’m not a snob about music,” she said. “If someone comes in looking for something and they like it, I will try to bring it in.”
Malcolm added, “If you’re listening to music and it’s making you happy, go for it.”