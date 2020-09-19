It’s an understatement to say that the pandemic-driven shutdown could not have come at a worse time for Mairead and Fabrice Buschetz, owners of the Cuisine and Wine Bistro in Chandler and Copper & Logs in Gilbert
They opened Copper & Logs, their third restaurant in February – just before Covid-19 changed the food and drink industry nationwide. Then, the Buschtetz family had to close all three restaurants under state orders.
With the unexpected closure, they decided their first restaurant in Gilbert deserved a facelift.
As a new interior took shape, so did ideas for a new dining concept.
When they reopen this month, the Buschtetz family is unveiling an entirely new restaurant concept called B Gastrobar at 1422 W. Warner Road in Gilbert. It will feature full bar service, an innovative new menu and a renovated interior that expands seating along the bar and opens space throughout the venue.
“We decided that if we were going to be closed for a while, then we would take advantage of that time to make the kitchen more efficient, and to open up the seating area near the bar,” Mairead said.
B Gastrobar’s menu reflects what the couple have learned through five years of running what was voted in 2016 as the Best Wine Bar in Arizona by Buzzfeed. There will be burgers, fries, sandwiches, and more with plans for a lunch and dinner menu.
Hours are expected to be Tuesday-Saturday, but many of those details are still being worked out.
“We learned that our happy hour and happy hour menu are very popular,” Mairead said. “We are looking at our most popular items, and expanding with new dishes for tasty lunches and hearty evening meals.”
While any menu will reflect Fabrice’s French expertise, they say B Gastrobar will be more American than European in flavors and presentation.
“We are very excited to open our doors to B,” she said. “We’ve been working throughout the summer, renovating, painting and designing the menu – while still running our other two restaurants.”
Their other locations – Cuisine and Wine Bistro in Chandler and Copper & Logs in Gilbert – reopened first with takeout and then with in-house dining as pandemic restrictions eased.
Since the B location also was closed under the governor’s orders, the family decided to use the downtime for remodeling.
The family opened Cuisine and Wine Bistro – Gilbert in March 2015 and 17 months later opened one in Chandler, both featuring similar French menus with an emphasis on specialties such as escargots, steak, Beef Wellington and aged Tomahawk steak.
In February, they launched Copper & Logs, a gastropub featuring craft cocktails, craft beers, and wood-fired pizza.
In the five years they’ve owned their East Valley restaurants, they’ve earned numerous accolades and awards.
Mairead is a native of Ireland and Fabrice, a native of France, where he trained as an executive chef.
Fabrice is the third generation of his family to run restaurants, though he is the first to become an executive chef.
The pair met in Paris more than 30 years ago and have three adult children and a daughter-in-law who work with them at the three restaurants.