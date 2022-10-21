Republic Bank opening Gilbert branch

GSN NEWS STAFF
Republic Bank of Arizona (RBAZ) plans to open its first East Valley branch in Gilbert next month.
The new branch, Republic’s third location in Arizona, will open at 1417 W. Elliot Road.
“We are excited to expand our local brand of banking to Gilbert and the East Valley,” said President/CEO Brian Ruisinger. “Republic Bank of Arizona is one of nine locally owned banks in all of Arizona, and we believe businesses and residents throughout the state deserve the opportunity to keep their money in the community in which they live and work.”
The full-service, stand-alone office will provide an ATM and drive-thru at the location, formerly occupied by Parkway Bank and Trust. It will be open weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We look forward to getting integrated into the East Valley community through our East Valley Advisory Board, which is chaired by longtime East Valley resident and former banker Neil Barna,” said Ruisinger.
“Neil’s familiarity and knowledge of the East Valley business market and community is a great benefit to RBAZ, and we’re excited to have him part of this effort.”
Ruisinger called Gilbert businesses “our sweet spot in terms of their size, industry, and other factors.”
“We’ve had the Gilbert area on our radar for expansion for about two years. When the right location became available, we felt we had to take advantage of such a great opportunity.”
Republic opened in 2007 and provides deposit and loan products as well as on-line and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals.
Its community outreach committee, known as The Culture Club, is headed by Executive Vice President Amy Lou Blunt, the bank’s chief credit officer.
The overall goal of the Culture Club “is to promote a fun, productive and cohesive workplace culture, and enthusiasm for philanthropy, which extends throughout the communities it serves.
Of the 53 banks operating in Arizona, Republic is one of only nine locally-owned banks in the state
It maintains a 5-Star superior rating by Bauer Financial and counts $250 million in local assets.