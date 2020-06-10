The longer residents stayed in quarantine, the easier it was for them to take notice of how their living space makes them feel and whether it lends to or inhibits productivity.
For the DIY-ers, Greg Christy of Ruggiero’s Ace Hardware in central Chandler remarked, “Paint and garden supplies are probably at their record highest sales.”
Second place, he said, went to barbeque grills.
“We’re seeing a lot of guys coming in with ‘honey-do’ lists and no excuses to avoid much-needed home updates,” Christy joked.
While it’s easy to refresh dull cabinets with a coat of Grecian white paint, making a home more functional for all-purpose living can be more complicated. For the frustrated families, especially those trying to fanagle an extra office space out of their layout, home design expert Nicole Stipp is ready to help. She and husband, Daniel Stipp, own and operate Renotight Construction.
The company is going on its fourth year, unhitched, and has landed the elite status as the preferred contractor within Gilbert’s Agritopia farm-life community and major corporate projects without so much as a website or paid ad.
Nicole credits the success to their relationship-based business model.
“We don’t come in [for a rebuild] then blast out. We build lifelong friends in the process,” she said. “When we meet with clients, we hear their stories and listen to their hearts. We see what their needs are,” she said. “It’s a very intimate and selective process.”
The Stipps want customers to feel comfortable with them, considering they’ll be spending several weeks together over the course of the project.
Daniel, who oversees the contracting and labor, is typically onsite daily to ensure a high standard of excellence.
When a prospective customer calls to discuss an update to their home, Nicole said most communicate their ideal end result in two parts: a function and a feeling – such as “a quiet office” or “an inviting living room.”
Achieving the client’s vision could mean adding or subtracting an entire wall to redirect energy in the space.
“They don’t have to have the official terms or technical specs to communicate those things,” she explained.
Nicole enjoys her time consulting with families to identify what their vision looks like in practical terms.
With the economy strained and families under the additional stress, she said her consultations sometimes include a touch of family therapy.
“There’s the spouses to coordinate, the stress of the project mess, children being around, and work happening in the middle of everything.”
New clients also get nervous about cutting a big check to make their living space more livable. “It’s a lot!” Nicole sympathized.
A typical new client consult can take upwards of two hours while the Stipps get to know the families and the current structure of the home. “Whatever their budget is, we can be very clever with achieving the look,” Nicole said.
But more important to her business is the increased enjoyment people get from their new home atmosphere. “We’re not trendy,” she said. “We want people’s homes to be super sophisticated and functional for more than a season.”
Renotight has a signature design style the Stipps enjoy using that’s considered “Transitional.”
“It’s a mix of modern and traditional materials, which results in a classic, timeless design,” said Nicole, whose primary skill is in orchestrating the final interior look.
She said there has been an exponential return on their investment. “We are only on Facebook and Instagram,” Nicole explained.
Everything else is word-of-mouth customer referrals. Bookings can be as far out as six months. But is the wait for this type of personalized customer service worth it? Reviews seem to indicate “yes.”
Brenda V. left a Facebook review that highlighted owner Daniel as a “caring person with good character and integrity.”
Another client commented on how well respected they felt while work was being completed.
The couple, who met while working at Home Depot together over 18 years ago, has proven that a quality reputation builds more business than any advertising buck can buy.
For their fifth anniversary, they anticipate being able to donate a complete home remodel to a community member in need.
For a complimentary consult: 480-309-7528, or you can see samples of their work at instragram.com/renotight_construction.