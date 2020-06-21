The West and Southeast Realtors of the Valley, now united under the acronym WeSERV, want to help make some nursing home patients’ lives a little brighter.
The association asking people to write “be the sunshine in their day notes” for residents in Bandera Healthcare affiliated nursing homes in the Valley.
“We are asking members of our association and the community to take a little time out of their day to write notes, letters, cards or have your children draw pictures for these patients who are in need of some sunshine,” said spokesman Daniel Ochoa.
“Those who participate, can bring their letters to any of our WeSERV locations to exchange them for a lollipop.”
A lollipop might not mean much to the giver, but what the giver brings could mean the world to the shut-ins.
Patients have not been able to see friends and family members for months because of fears over COVID-19 transmission.
The campaign will last through June and at the end of the month, WeSERV’s Southeast Valley Member Engagement Committee will deliver the notes to 17 Bandera Healthcare facilities, which are located mainly in the West Valley, Mesa and Scottsdale.
Artwork and letters can be dropped off at WeSERV’s headquarters at 1733 E. Northrop Blvd., Chandler, near the Chandler Airport.
“It is so humbling, gratifying, and exciting to know we have members who are taking time to bring a little joy to others,” said Dena Greenawalt, 2020 WeSERV President. “I love seeing their enthusiasm and commitment to this project. It makes me proud to be a leader for this organization.”
Ochoa said there are a variety of things that people can create.
“Share positive, thinking of you, thoughts in your notes and pictures – anything hearts, rainbows and unicorns, sunshine, and happiness will help,” he said. “If it makes you smile, it’ll make them smile.”
A Bandera spokesperson added, “Our residents need positivity, love, and support.”
WeSERV formed last year after members of the West Maricopa Association of Realtors (WeMAR) and SouthEast Valley Regional Association of Realtors (SEVRAR) voted to merge the associations.
Today, it is one of the largest nonprofit advocates of private property rights and a leading group of real estate professionals creating opportunities for homeownership.
It counts some 24,000 Realtors and other professionals in the industry as members.
People who might need some ideas on what to make for the seniors can email the association’s member relations manager, Marilyn Zwick, at mzwick@weserv.realtor.