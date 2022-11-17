No one can ever accuse Kay and Chris Richmond of going into the pet grooming industry half-heartedly.
The Queen Creek couple’s two businesses, AZ Pet Stylist and Keep You Moving and Grooming Services, don’t just keep cats and dogs looking pretty.
While Kay pretty much focuses on that part, Chris’ Keep You Moving and Grooming provides on-call mobile services for other mobile pet groomers in the Southeast Valley, provides regular maintenance or repairs at a shop location, refurbishes mobile grooming trailers or vans, and builds out new mobile grooming units.
And, Kay added, “KYM helps new grooming businesses in the valley to get started and scale their businesses by providing business coaching and professional office support.”
A Louisiana native who has lived in the East Valley since 2006, Kay seems to have been born to pet grooming.
She learned the art at age 15 while working at a pet boarding business not far from her home.,
“I learned the skill of everyday haircuts and hand stripping terrier coats,” she said. “I actually got tendonitis at 17 from grooming.”
When she went out of state to college, she assumed she’d never get back into grooming, mainly because “it was detrimental to my wrists already at such a young age.”
But when she arrived in the Valley, armed with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, she discovered she couldn’t stay away.
The mother of one son, Trevor, she also can’t stay away from animals in general, and counts as part of her household menagerie, two cats, a dog, a few chickens and an appaloosa mare.
She started AZ Pet Stylist in 2010 and four years later, her husband left a successful job in air-conditioning repair to join her.
“AZ Pet Stylist was simply growing so much,” Kay said. “Switching gears was a family decision. He became our full-time operations manager, going out whenever a mobile unit had a flat tire, water pump issues, etc. He also began building out our mobile units after purchasing our fourth unit as just a shell of a trailer.
“He even worked as a bather for the company after becoming trained by me,” she boasted. “He was a natural at it, but stepped back from that to dedicate his time to the maintenance operations solely.”
That experience taught him “how the (grooming) need to function for the professional stylist,” she said, explaining:
“In mobile grooming there are very few companies out there who know how to work on the mobile units. RV shops are the typical place to go but I had been turned away by RV shops saying this was not their specialty.”
Like all other groomers whose vehicles he customizes, Kay uses a fully self-contained trailer with grooming rooms equipped with a bathtub, dryer, grooming table, and vacuum– as well as “the items needed to make it function on a mobile level, such as ~70 gallons of fresh water, a water pump, water heater, A/C and heaters, vent fans to get out the humidity, and a generator to power it all”
But it’s not just the trailers that Kay brings to her customers: She and her team of groomers are specialists not only in making animals look their best. They’re also trained in reducing the animals’ fear of the process that gets them there.
“We utilize the Fear Free certification by asking each of our stylists to undergo this certification once they are hired,” Kay said.
“We have monthly training for all stylists to simply increase our level of knowledge and ability to service the pets,” she explained, adding fear-reduction has even morphed into a separate service offering.
“Many pets do need us to slow things down so much that a full-service grooming or bath and tidy at the same time is simply pushing them beyond their threshold’ and is why we offer FearLess as a separate service.
“Our FearLess Service is working with the pet to create a positive experience when we come and not pushing through something that creates high levels of stress for the pet. An example of this is to work with them at the door. creating a positive experience of a stranger being there. If they are happy to see you, it moves to working with the pet to walk them to the mobile unit. If they are happy with that, the next step moves to working with them to get them into the mobile unit.
“This can be a main point of balking, and if that is the case, we work with treats or positive reinforcement when they do take a step towards the mobile unit or into it and then allow them to go back to their front door as an additional reward. Then we start all over again.”
This approach creates a “conditioned emotional response” in the animal so that “in the long run, we can have a pet that happily jumps into the unit, onto the grooming table and looks forward to being scrubbed all over in the bath.”
Kay conceded, “I can’t say that it works better with particular breeds.”
And she noted overall dogs respond more readily to FearLess than cats “because, well, dogs love people naturally, and for cats, even my own, they are the boss and they will let you know when they want to be social or not.”
“We have only a couple team members who work with cats because they are a different animal and understanding them and their behaviors goes a long way in being able to create a safe space for a cat when it comes to grooming.”
Once her staffer makes sure the owner knows how to make sure the cat won’t run away prior to grooming, the animal is welcomed into a “cat zone,” where a hormone spray calms them the largely contains lavender.
“Cats can be extremely sensitive to anything topical so we never put it on them directly, we will put it on ourselves or spray it in the air,” Kay said. “Because we are mobile, certain things work in our favor: the cat can see they are still at home because we have windows in the unit so they can see out, they don’t have a long time of transportation to get stressed out (from door to door only), and there are no dogs barking in the background.
“I tend to let the cat explore the mobile unit and simply spend some time petting them when I first get them in to help them relax a bit.”
“Cats can learn to love being brushed and more, but we also will cut the grooming short if a cat is simply not handling it well,” Kay added. “Pushing through grooming is setting them up for fear of it in the future. We have had cats who we start out coming for just a brush out service, and now that they are used to us and we have established a relationship, we are able to provide full bath, haircut and blowouts.”
Both the Richmonds’ businesses service the entire Southeast Valley, including Ahwatukee and Old Town Scottsdale and their services is available 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.