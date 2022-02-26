A popular cream puff bakery that has been a global hit is opening its second Arizona location in Gilbert this Saturday.
Beard Papa is opening Feb. 26 at 2196 E. Williams Field Road and if its Scottsdale location’s experience is any indication, customers can expect a lot of company looking for the tasty treats.
Beard Papa started in 1999 in the small town of Osaka, Japan, where bakery owner Yuji Hirota got that nickname because of his fluffy white beard.
But it was his fluffy cream puffs that became a hit and today, there are more than 400 Beard Papa locations in 15 countries.
He perfected the art of his pastries by making a double layered puff–choux on the inside, and pie crust on the outside. Then, he proceeded to make the perfect filling, made with a mixture of whipped and vanilla custard cream. Beard Papa’s stores still use the recipe to this day, along with a ton of new recipes.
Yasmin Rahimi, who owns the pain management clinics BackFit Health + Spine, was looking for something to do in her “free time.” She is into nutrition and thought, maybe, a boutique yoga or fitness studio would work.
Different concepts and ideas were presented to Rahimi, but she decided on Beard Papa’s after she and business partner, Jeet Mukherjee, crunched the numbers.
The fresh and natural cream puffs chain, founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, has grown to 400 locations in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light and airy cream product.
“The cream puffs are far from your traditional frozen puff found in the freezer aisle. The recipe is simply addictive. I’ve never met anyone who has tried Beard Papa’s who doesn’t crave it again the days following,” said Tucker Kaufman, a marketing representative for the franchise.
The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating customizable cream puffs in one of six shells like regular, chocolate, green tea, and then one of eight cream fillings, such as chocolate, mango and ice cream.
“We have six shells,” he said. “You pick the shells you like and inject them with the different fillings. The common one is the original shell with no frosting and fill it with vanilla custard. Over here, in Arizona, the chocolate and strawberry are popular.”
Rahimi added, “People can eat more than one cream puff. The dough is really light. It’s not a typical American dessert. Most people who are dessert connoisseurs, they know this is the best. They know the product isn’t going to be overly sweet.”
The menu does, however, extend beyond just puff pastries with offerings such as chocolate fondant and an exclusive blended drinks menu.
Rahimi and Mukherjee have seen up to one-and-a-half-hour lines at their shop. Guests were given chairs to sit outside of their Scottsdale bakery waiting to try the desserts. Lines aren’t that long anymore, they said, but “there is a steady flow during the nice weather months.”
As for why they picked Gilbert for their second locale, that’s a no-brainer, they said.
“We wanted a family friendly spot that serves the East Valley in a centrally located spot,” they said.
“Beard Papa’s has a cult following,” Mukherjee told a reporter after the opened in Scottsdale. “We’re the first Beard Papa’s in Arizona. We have California transplants who are here locally now. They’ve been waiting for this brand to come here.”
The cream puffs and custard are made in-house, said Mukherjee, who is a data analyst.
“The two ovens in the back are always going,” he said. “Whatever we bake today, we sell today. We bake fresh the next day. Nothing stays overnight.”
Information: beardpapas.com.