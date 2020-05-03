Park University’s Gilbert campus has two new administrators.
The Missouri-headquartered university named Sue Wilcox vice president of the campus and Ben Zibers associate vice president.
Wilcox will direct the Gilbert campus’ strategic growth and operations of the campus, including market development, community relations, enrollment growth, student services, student academic support, student engagement and athletic program development.
She will also work closely on Park’s academic program.
For the last eight months, Wilcox was the campus’ senior director of strategic delivery. She joined Park in March 2018 as senior director of project management in the main campus’ IT department.
Zibers is responsible for the student lifecycle, enrollment growth and student life. He also will lead initiatives related to enrollment, student retention and experiences and academic partnerships and delivery.
He joined the Gilbert Campus in September 2019 as senior director for enrollment and student services and prior to that was director of student engagement at the Missouri campus.