Humble Bistro and Marketplace, which bills itself as a “charming neighborhood wine parlor with European bistro flair and global cuisine,” has opened at 1524 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert.
The restaurant is now serving lunch and dinner while the marketplace portion will feature “food items by local artisans,” once it opens this fall according to a release.
“We’re beyond thrilled to open our new concept in one of the hottest communities in the East Valley,” said Jorge Gomez, chef and partner of Humble Bistro. “The freshly renovated space will feature the signature Humble Bistro charm. We look forward to welcoming the community in – not just for a meal but an experience.”
The bistro-market occupies 5,000 square feet of space as well as a 1,500-square-foot patio.
The market will also sell Humble pastas, pizza doughs and the popular chili honey. Also planned are a coffee bar, ice cream bar and wine store.
“Guests can look forward to pastas and breads made in house as well as fresh, top-quality cheese and meats imported from Spain and Italy,” the release said.
The menu includes the Gentleman Pizza with ricotta cheese and Italian sausage, the Humble Caesar salad and hand-crafted pasta dishes and cocktails like the frosé, Humble margarita and Humble red and white sangrias.
“We like to call our taste profile ‘new world flavors,’ which has different cultural influences because we believe that’s how people eat now,” Gomez said in an interview earlier this year.
“We have a foundation in Italian cuisine with our pizza and fresh pastas but we also bring American, Spanish, French, Mexican ingredients and techniques to create that New American cuisine. It’s all based in nostalgic, craveable items.”
There are currently two other Humble Bistros, in north Phoenix and Glendale.
We like the feeling of a neighborhood bistro/café that’s been there for years and is your favorite little place with Old World influences, something that you might find in Barcelona, Paris, Tuscany, Chicago and New York.”
Gomez has a long-standing love for preparing food.
“It was always there. I just didn’t know it, but it took shape on the last year of high school when I really had to think what I was going to do as a career,” he said.
He learned many secrets from his maternal grandmother, helping her in the kitchen with tamales, tortillas and chocolates, all scratch made. His first job was at L’Olivier, a French restaurant in Mexico City, and, at 17, he continued his passion at the Culinary Institute of Mexico in Puebla.