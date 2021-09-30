Inspire Entertainment has opened a new performing arts center and school in Gilbert.
The 14,000-square-foot building, located at 4469 E. Baseline Road, houses seven large dance studio spaces, a preschool, cafe, recording studio and dancewear boutique.
“We have always believed in the arts,” Inspire CEO Michael Sackett said. “We’ve seen it transform individuals and inspire others to make a difference in the world. This new facility will enable us to do that on a bigger stage.”
Inspire was renting space in Mesa and in Gilbert for its classes. Now at its new location, it continues offering classes in dance, music and theater.
“We love doing business in Gilbert so it’s a great location for us to expand our operations,” Sackett said. “It’s near some important established businesses and it’s a convenient location right off the 60 for our current and future studio families, too.”
The company has seen explosive growth since putting down roots in the East Valley in March 2015, growing to over 650 students from 75, according to Sackett.
The new building will allow the business to grow at the new location, able to accommodate up to 1,200 students.
“We believe in building community, inspiring positivity and encouraging hope in others,” said LaDawn Pettitt, Inspire president. “We are achieving this through our established programs in music, dance, theater, education and development for all ages.”
Inspire touts its family-centered lifestyle that includes value-based training, modest costumes age-appropriate music and no Sunday training.
“We have been planning this building for a year now,” said Sackett in an earlier interview. “There will be a dedicated room for tumbling space, room for all our classes we currently have and additional classes we can add.”
The company also has a nonprofit arm – Inspire: music.service.hope. Each year a group of students go on an international music service tour to developing countries like Puerto Plata, Columbia and Costa Rica, taking supplies and performing service projects.
Sackett said the company has plans to do fundraising to build a theater in the future.
“The sooner the better,” he said. “We’re hoping in the next five years. Hopefully it won’t take us that long.”
Inspire also has a Fit Club, a music-video production program and a preschool program that centers around music, movement and the arts, while educating 3- to 5-year-olds. More programs are added each year.
Fit Club is one of Inspire’s most recent offerings. The program’s classes at the Gilbert location include yoga, cardio kickboxing, and tap for adults.
“The Fit Club classes for adults are popular,” Sackett said. “Our main goal is to train the youth in the arts but we also want to have offerings for parents. If someone drops their kid off, they can come to a fitness class and simplify their life. Bring the family to one place to do it all.”
Information: inspireent.com.