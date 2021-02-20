The 2021 class in Gilbert Chamber of Foundation’s venerable Gilbert Leadership program has identified its community project – and it’s hoping residents and local businesses will help bring it to fruition.
“Students” in Gilbert Leadership Class XXIX are working together to benefit Friends of the Needy at St. Anne’s Annex, a program which distributes healthy foods to community members in need.
Class members will donate time and resources to improvement projects intended to enhance safety and increase functionality, including exterior signage, creating an after-hours donation bin and adding fresh paint, landscaping, and lighting to the building’s exterior.
While Friends of the Needy operates on the grounds of Gilbert’s St. Anne’s Catholic Parish Annex, the program serves the greater community at-large, and not just parish members.
“Friends of the Needy has a history of helping the underserved, including low-income families and those who lack access to healthy, filling foods,” said Faith Roberts, owner of Gilbert-based M&M Lighting and member of Class XXIX.
To complete the project, Gilbert Leadership Class XXIX is spearheading “Campaign 29” to raise donations of $29, $290, and $2,900. Additionally, the group is accepting in-kind donations of supplies and services. to gilbertaz.com/become-a-donor for more information.
The class also has teamed up with Joe’s Real BBQ, 301 N. Gilbert Road, for a special fundraiser Feb. 24. Joe’s will donate 20 percent of an order for patrons who mention Gilbert Leadership.
Members of this year’s class are: Jason Bressler of CertaPro Painters of Gilbert, Josh Bring of Edward Jones, Maria Bushard of the Gilbert Police Department, Mark Day of Thomson Reuters, Dana Frasca and Karin Gadberry of Park University, Jason Geroux of 4:10 Real Estate, town employees Jennifer Lauria, Marshall MacFarlane and Genesis Hart;
Also, Chris Henry of Joe’s Real BBQ, Mindi Johnson of Leading Edge Academy, Shawnta King of Christ Culture Church, Donielle Lopez of Joshua Development, Alison Martin of Topgolf Gilbert, Danielle McGinn of G4S Compliance and Investigation, Faith Roberts of M&M Lighting;
Also, Tiffany Shultz of Levitate Agency, Susan Stephensen of Arizona State University, Roy Sublasky of Life Community Church, Crystal Theaker of Chandler-Gilbert Community College, Kim Watson of Corporate Alliance Production and Cody Ziemer of Banner Gateway.