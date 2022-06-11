A new HITT workout studio has opened in Gilbert.
Set Apart Group Fitness, owned by husband-wife Colette and Brandon Washington, is located at 825 S. Cooper Rd. in Gilbert.
The 3,000-square-foot space offers 50-minute high-intensity interval workouts accompanied with energizing music. The gym is equipped with modern fitness equipment including Rogue Assault Bikes, Concept 2 Rowers, Concept 2 SkiErgs, dumbbells, free-weights and more for a maximized workout.
“Whether participants are beginners or seasoned athletes, the format was created to match everyone’s fitness levels,” a spokeswoman said.
The studio also offers guests free lockers and towel service.
“We are very excited to open our first gym to host people who want to level up their fitness in a welcoming and inspiring environment,” said Colette.
“We have carefully selected our fitness instructors to motivate and inspire our athletes during each workout. Our workout is carefully curated to fit many different fitness levels and we are so happy to bring it to Gilbert.”
The studio has four trainers on staff that specialize in NSCA-certified strength and conditioning, AFAA-certified group fitness, and personal training. They were chosen for their unique abilities to provide high-level group training. The fitness club rotates daily workouts between upper body, lower body, and full body.
The current rotations are: Monday and Thursday: full body with upper body focus; Tuesday and Friday: full body with lower body focus; Wednesday and Saturday: full body
The lobby offers exclusive Set Apart merchandise, including workout shirts, sweatshirts, hats, an exclusive Set Apart signature candle, and water bottles.
The first class is free, giving the community an opportunity to try Set Apart Fitness. Memberships are available for purchase online or in person and include the Founders Membership for $99, the Unlimited Monthly Membership for $169, the five pack for $95, the 10 pack for $155, and more.
Information: setapartaz.com.