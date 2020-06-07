Despite COVID-19’s impact on the economy, some businesses are chugging along in Gilbert.
Phoenix-based LGE Design Build announced it has completed the construction of The Collab, a four-floor, mixed-use building in the Heritage District, and is now looking for tenants.
The 40,500-square-foot building is located near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue.
The first level will be for dining and retail while the second, third and fourth floors are reserved for offices, according to the design build general contractor’s news release.
LGE Design also built Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert in 2016.
The Collab offers best-in-class finishes, ample parking with an adjacent 364-space town parking garage, floor-to-ceiling glass, views of the Gilbert water tower and expansive balcony on the top floor, according to the company.
Suite spaces range from 2,179 to 4,897 square feet. Spec suites are already under construction on floors 2 and 3 with completion set for June 15.
“LGE’s design and construction teams worked seamlessly to help us execute arguably the most beautiful mixed-use building in this market,” said Bob Agahi, founding partner of Creation, which developed The Collab.
“We are very proud of what has been delivered and it couldn’t have happened without the shared vision and goals amongst our team and LGE,” HE ADDED.
Although the multi-use project was built on spec based on the demand in the downtown prior to the pandemic, Agahi was confident the interest is still there.
“Although demand has slowed, we are expecting it to pick right back up,” Agahi saidl. “And given the current situations we are seeing, several tenants choose to be in more suburban locations rather than dense downtowns and urban cores.”
The Collab isn’t the only new project in town.
Diversified Partners, a real estate brokerage and development company based in Scottsdale is proposing a commercial center with retail and dining at the southeast corner of McQueen and Guadalupe roads.
The area is quite built out with the 3.28-acre site being the last vacant commercial corner at that intersection, according to planner Sydney Bethel at last week’s Planning Commission study session.
Commissioners were generally supportive of the project, specifically expressing their support for the variety of uses, layout of the site and general design.
“I agree with the level of use on this pad, I think it great, it fits perfectly for where it’s at in terms of commercial development,” Commissioner Nathan Mackin said. I think it’s a nice balance of use. Everything looks great to me.”
Staff also was in support of the project, said Bethel, who added the project’s timeline and possible tenants have not been shared with the town.
The project proposes three one-story buildings for uses, including restaurant, retail and light vehicle services. One building will be a 2,525-square-foot stand-alone restaurant with 800 square feet of outdoor patio, according to RKAA Architects.
Another building will have four suites intended for restaurant and retail uses totaling 5,650 feet with a 300-foot outdoor patio and drive-thru.
The last building at 5,500 square feet would be for light automotive uses with nine proposed service bays.
Cushman & Wakefield is handing the leasing for The Collab. Interested businesses can contact Scott Boardman at 602-224-4446 or scott.boardman@cushwake.com or Dave Carder at 602-224-4436 or dave.carder@cushwake.com.
For retail leasing contact Jose Ramirez at 602-363-4628 or jose@urbanox.com, or TJ Claassen at 602-524-6000, tj@urbanox.com.