Madison Reed, a brand challenging the hair color industry, is bringing its color-only concept to Gilbert with its first Arizona retail shop.
The first Madison Reed Hair Color Bar will open next month in San Tan Village as part of a rollout in eight markets across the country.
“We’re thrilled with our new homes,” said Madison Reed founder/CEO Amy Errett. “We’re all about gorgeous hair but as we open, the safety of our clients and our customers is our priority, so expect masks, social distancing, sensible scheduling and strict safety protocols.”
During the peak of the pandemic, Madison Reed saw its new customers increase dramatically to 12 times even as its hair color bars closed, she said.
Madison Reed’s hair color is formulated in Italy to meet strict EU safety standards and the company’s own “8 free” standard. The products are odor-free and free of eight harsh ingredients typically found in hair color -- PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide.
“The colors also are full of argan oil, keratin, ginseng root extract, mongongo, and other oils for added shine and softness,” the company said in a release.
The Madison Reed Hair Color Bar concept boasts “stunning salon-quality hair color that is both affordable and convenient for time-pressed women with ingredients they can feel good about. At Hair Color Bars.”
Clients can buy the exact color formula and products that were used on their hair and professional staff will teach clients how to color their hair at home.