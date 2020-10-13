A longtime family-owned HVAC business in Gilbert has been acquired by a rapidly expanding national company that provides a variety of home repairs and services.
Collins Comfort Masters, which has been in Gilbert for 35 years, was acquired by the Wrench Group.
Collins Comfort Masters is the company’s sixth acquisition this year and the third it has made in Arizona.
Wrench Group already has an established footprint in Phoenix with its flagship location Parker and Sons and All About Water.
The Collins deal “furthers Wrench’s efforts to provide industry-leading home services to consumers and businesses in the Phoenix Valley,” the company said in a release.
“It is an incredible time at Wrench as we continue to expand our footprint in the Phoenix market,” said Wrench CEO Paul Smith. “We are committed to partnering with the best companies in the home services business, and Collins is an exciting addition to the organization.”
Based in Georgia, Wrench has more than 1,700 employees and reported earnings last year of more than $350 million through acquisitions of long-standing home services companies in 12 different cities across the country. It estimates it has served more than 500,000 customers through those companies.
Collins Comfort Masters will still be operating in Gilbert and provide cooling, heating, plumbing and drain cleaning services.
“Collins prides itself on superior customer service with a commitment to prompt response times and open communication,” said Collins Owens, founder and president, adding:
“We are excited to partner with Wrench and to continue delivering on our long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction.”
Wrench Group describes its business approach as one that “looks to partner with organizations that have great leadership and proven winning cultures.”
“The focus is supporting businesses that already have a proven track record to help them accelerate growth and deliver customer thrill at every touchpoint,” it said.
Last year Investcorp, a global provider and manager of alternative investment products, sold Wrench to a Los Angeles-based private equity firm for an undisclosed price.