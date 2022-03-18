Mesquite-Fresh Tex Mex is opening in Gilbert its first Valley location where customers can only drive or walk up.
The family-owned restaurant is also offering a chance to win free burritos for a year when it holds a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at 4875 S. Val Vista Drive.
The celebration will also include giveaways of branded stadium cups, hats, shirts, bumper stickers and other surprises.
“We are thrilled to expand the Mesquite brand in Arizona by adding drive-thru and walk-up only locations across the Valley,” said Ahmad Alatrash, co-founder of Mesquite Fresh Street Mex.
“There is a demand for attaining authentic cuisine in a convenient way and these grab and go designs will deliver our famous tacos, burritos and protein bowls for people on the move. We look forward to connecting with Gilbert residents and sharing our authentic meets modern Mexican concept with the neighborhood.”
As tradition for every location grand opening, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex will deliver giveaways for the community this time around as a “golden ticket” promotion.
On March 19 and during the opening week, they will randomly be giving away tickets to drive-thru guests that can be redeemed for one free burrito for a year. There will be 10 winners selected.
The 1,368 square-foot new build Gilbert location will have a drive-thru ordering system for fast service. Customers can pick up food at the walk-up window or dine in under an impressive large covered outdoor patio.
The signature custom-built mesquite grill featured at all Mesquite locations will be used to prepare the meat at this new restaurant. The grill uses real Mesquite wood chips giving the fresh meat a unique and smoky flavor.
The company boasts “a fast-friendly environment to eat delicious Mexican food” and the menu features authentic street tacos, killer burritos, packed protein bowls, big quesadillas, frescas and family meal kits.
Founded by brothers Naser and Ahmad Alatrash, the company is on an aggressive expansion throughout the Valley.
Information: eatmesquite.com