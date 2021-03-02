State Sen. J.D. Mesnard, whose district includes part of Gilbert, is proposing an end-run around the new income tax surcharge for wealthy earners that would allow some business owners to avoid paying it.
SB 1783 would create an entirely new alternate tax category for small businesses, generally those organized in a way so their income passes through to the owners. That means the owners compute what they owe the state on their personal income tax forms after deducting all business expenses.
What makes that significant is that Proposition 208 imposes a 3.5 percent surcharge on adjusted personal income of more than $250,000 for individuals and $500,000 for married couples filing jointly. That is on top of the current 4.5 percent rate that applies for income above those figures.
Mesnard’s bill would give business owners the option of paying a 4.5 percent tax on their adjusted business income.
The surcharge in Proposition 208 would not apply because this new tax category did not exist at the time voters approved the measure.
So, business owners could compute their tax liability using both the existing formula or the new one and then choose the one that costs them less.
During his reelection campaign last year, Mesnard expressed concern about the surcharge’s impact on businesses during the Clean Elections Commission debate.
He told Capitol Media Services that creating this new category makes sense because it will allow lawmakers to craft special tax provisions targeted at helping small businesses.
He acknowledged, though, that a prime reason was to help business owners escape paying that new voter-approved surcharge.
Mesnard said that’s justified.
“We heard time and time again this will not or is not meant to impact small businesses,’’ he said. “And so, what this is doing is ensuring that’s the case.’’
But David Lujan, who helped organize the Prop 208 fight, said what’s subject to the tax is not the gross proceeds of any business. It’s what’s left after an owner pays all expenses, from employee salaries to equipment purchases, and what remains after any other deductions.