Medical offices going up at Cooley Station

Cnstruction is set to begin for the new Verde Medical Center in Gilbert.
The 39,000-square-foot medical office building, located at Williams Field and Recker roads, is part of a larger mixed-use Verde at Cooley Station development, which includes approximately 95,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and fitness operators, a 25,000 square foot of creative office building and three multi-family residential projects with a total of about 750 units.
Verde Medical Center is being developed by Florida-based Sina Companies.
Plaza Companies — whose Chairman & CEO Sharon Harper knew Sina Companies founder Malcolm Sina for years from serving on industry related boards together — is managing the leasing for the property.
“We are excited to enter the East Valley medical office market and to bring this exceptional project to life,” said Robert Sina, principal with Sina Companies.
“Verde Medical Center will provide an important new hub for healthcare in Gilbert and an important amenity for the region,” Sina said. “This was an ideal opportunity for us to enter this market and create a significant new Class A medical property.”
Norman Brody, managing member of the team developing Verde at Cooley Station, said the new medical office building will be a key component in the overall development.
““There’s a significant need for new medical office product in this area, and Verde Medical Center will be a high-quality addition to this growing part of the community,” Brody said.
Sina Companies and Plaza Companies have reached agreement with three tenants of the new medical office building, with more negotiations ongoing:
•Adventure ABA, LLC, a local Arizona company that provides applied behavior analysis therapy for autism spectrum disorders. This will be their fourth Valley location and they have been in the Valley for more than five years.
•Desert Valley Pediatric Therapy, founded by a speech language pathologist and offering speech, occupational, and physical therapy to children with a variety of developmental delays and injuries. It has one other location in Ahwatukee.
• Ignite Physical Therapy provides osteopractic physical therapy for adults, along with other services such as integrative dry needling, myofascial cupping, functional strengthening and more. Ignite PT also has a location in Chandler.
“We are very pleased with the leasing activity we’ve seen around Verde Medical Center,” said Margaret Lloyd, senior vice president-brokerage services with Plaza Companies. “This facility has already drawn a significant amount of interest from healthcare practices that want to expand their footprint in the East Valley, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more practices to this new building.”
The developer in a released noted that Williams Field-Recker area “has seen explosive growth in housing over the past couple of years with just under 5,000 multi-family and single-family housing units within walking distance of Verde Medical Center and more under development.
“This growth is the driving force behind the need for this site and for more medical office out in the community, not just on hospital campuses,” it said.
Plaza Companies currently has approximately 12 million square feet in its overall property portfolio, including numerous high-profile projects including SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center, Park Central, the Creighton University-Phoenix Health Sciences Campus and the TGen Building, among others.
Since its founding in 1982, this full-service, specialized real estate firm has established a portfolio stretching across the Valley valued at more than $1 billion.
Sina Companies, and its predecessors and executives, have developed and acquired facilities for their clients that represent over 10 million square feet in 34 states.
Sina also has been involved in in-patient and out-patient healthcare, senior housing, hospitality and general office. With over 40 years of experience, their development and acquisition projects represent over $4.5 billion in value.