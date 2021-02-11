Blake Bigelow was visiting family in Texas, where a local popsicle company was based. It delivered pops and sold them at farmers markets.
He did something simple. He brought dessert to the desert.
“They’re super delicious popsicles,” said Heather Lackey, who works for the Gilbert-based business. “They’re not frozen, sugary ice popsicles that you can buy at the store. They’re cream based. They’re really gourmet. People call them boujee popsicles.”
Local Pop Co. began selling its frozen treats in 2017 at the Gilbert Farmers Market on Saturdays and, as Lackey said, it “spiraled from there.”
“His mission is a pop for everyone,” she said. “He wants to cater to adults, the inner child, families and kids. He started adding vegan, gluten free and dairy free, so we can truly have a pop for everyone.”
The 10-employee, delivery-only company has four core flavors that it offers all year — strawberries and cream, Oreos and cream, chocolate fudge and birthday cake. It has also sold a double-stuff fudge with Oreos and a root beer float.
“Every couple of months we roll our seasonal ones,” she said. “We had Christmas ones just for December.”
The popsicles are $3.99 a piece with an eight-pop minimum. A four-piece family pack is in the works.
Local Pop Co. delivers to ZIP codes in Ahwatukee, Apache Junction, Avondale, Carefree, Cave Creek, Chandler, Fountain Hills, Gilbert, Glendale, Gold Canyon, Laveen, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Peoria, Phoenix, Queen Creek, Rio Verde, Scottsdale and Tempe. Delivery is free; same-day delivery if they’re ordered before 5 p.m.
On Feb. 1, Local Pop Co. started a six-month campaign to honor first responders with discounts. Teachers will follow later this year.
“They’re quite large popsicles,” she said. “They don’t become freezer burned. It tastes like ice cream on a stick. They’re creamy, dense and rich. They’re getting their value.”
Local Pop Co. offers sticks with special messages—You’re Cute, Be Mine, Happy Birthday, Congratulations, I Love U, We Miss U and Great Job.
“We had girls order them for a bachelorette party,” she added.