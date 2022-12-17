As any loyal patron of Joe’s Real BBQ in downtown Gilbert will tell you, his meats don’t get any better.
But owner Joe Johnston is about to prove them wrong as he celebrates his business’ 25th anniversary.
He’s making some changes designed to make the restaurant even better than before and said “big” is the key word.
He’s referring to two large offset Camelback Smokers to its kitchen in order to “further develop and enhance the flavor of the restaurant’s signature slow-smoked meats.”
“Offset” means that the lighted firebox glows opposite the smokestack, which draws hot air through the main chamber.
Additional upgrades will also maximize efficiency and improve the overall experience for to-go and dine-in guests.
“Camelback Smokers allow for ideal air flow during the smoking process, which really helps bring out the flavor of the meats,” Johnston explained.
“With more smoke particles flowing over the meat and getting embedded throughout the cook, guests will enjoy a delicious crispy bark and tender, juicy meat. We always strive for customer satisfaction and we are really excited to further improve the food we are serving our guests and the experience they have with us from start to finish.”
Camelback Smokers were invented about a decade ago by two Valley men, one a welder and the other a barbecue entrepreneur.
Part of the excitement of these new additions is that the smokers will be in public view — so guests can view meat on the smokers through a fenced off area outside the restaurant, Johnston added.
The Camelback Smokers join Joe’s Real BBQ’s three Oyler BBQ Pits, Ferris-wheel type smokers with racks, which are designed to reduce fuel consumption and get maximum production out of an allotted amount of wood.
These smokers have long been used to develop the slow-smoked meats the restaurant serves.
The new smokers, as well as the addition of a complete second carving and dish-up line, to-go window and additional door for transporting large catering orders, aim to not only produce even tastier BBQ flavor but also to help maximize efficiency at the restaurant.
Johnston said that since the pandemic, 50 percent of his business is to to-go and catering orders.
Upgrades at Joe’s Real BBQ are expected to be completed in January.
Joe’s is housed in a former Safeway Pay n’ Takit grocery store built in 1929. ‘
Joe’s Real BBQ’s owners (the Johnston and Peelen families) have preserved and enhanced the building to honor the past.
Information: joesrealbbq.com