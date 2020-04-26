Gilbert-based Isagenix International marked Earth Day last week by announcing its progress toward a zero-waste packaging goal.
The company continues “making significant progress toward its zero-waste packaging goal, including transitioning more products to 100 percent post-consumer recycled plastic,” the company said in a release.
The global health and wellness company said it recently reached three milestones in its plan to convert all packaging components to be made with recyclable, reusable, compostable, or recycled materials by 2028.
Effective this quarter, Isagenix is transitioning IsaFlush and Natural Accelerator bottles to PCR plastic.
“The change will save 1.2 million bottles of recyclable virgin plastic from being produced during the next 12 months,” the company said, adding it also is changing canisters to PCR plastic, a process that started in 2018 with its IsaLean Shake and IsaPro.
“In total, more than half of the company’s products packaged in bottles and canisters are now made with 100 percent PCR plastic,” the release said.
Isagenix is discontinuing plastic bottle neckbands for future production of nine products, removing about 2.3 million neckbands per year – which the company said equals 53 miles of plastic.
More than a quarter of the company’s products that once had plastic neckbands will no longer have them.
In November, Isagenix stopped placing plastic shrink-wrap around boxes of Chocolate Decadence and Lemon Passion Crunch IsaLean Bar and Fiber Snacks, eliminating the wrapping for approximately 550,000 boxes this year.
“It’s exciting and gratifying to consider that what we’ve accomplished so far and what we’ll achieve moving forward will help current and future generations enjoy a healthier planet,” said Isagenix Chief Visionary Officer Erik Coover. “We’re committed to setting an example for how companies can take being sustainable from dream to reality.”
“For Isagenix, going green involves not only its packaging choices but also its shipping and world headquarters operations as well as its product choices,” the company release added, noting it is absorbing the cost of all sustainability improvements.
Isagenix also expects to use 75,000 fewer eco-friendly, insulated coolers for heat-sensitive products this year because it now ships to the Pacific Northwest from a recently opened Reno, Nevada, distribution center instead of an Arizona distribution center.
“Due to the Reno center’s more moderate temperatures, Pacific Northwest customer shipments will require coolers for a shorter amount of time this year, the company said. “The expected reduction of 75,000 coolers, when stacked on top of each other, is 14.2 miles high, more than two times the height of Mount Everest.”
When Isagenix moves shake canisters from its third-party manufacturers to its distribution centers, it no longer will use cardboard boxes and plastic shrink-wrap. It instead will use cardboard trays without the wrap.
“Over one year, this will result in a 3.2-million-square-foot reduction in cardboard and a complete elimination of plastic shrink-wrap,” the release said.
The company recently resized its cardboard boxes, resulting in a 15 percent reduction in the amount of air pillows used in its U.S. and Canada distribution centers when preparing shipments.
At its Gilbert headquarters, Isagenix installed photovoltaic solar panels on parking lot shade structures at the 166,000-square-foot building in 2018 are expected to provide approximately 463,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually. “This amount is enough to allow clean energy to power nearly one-fourth of the building’s energy needs,” the company said, adding:
“Since their installation last year, three electric vehicle charging stations have helped 12 drivers with electric vehicles avoid 12,472 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, which is the equivalent of planting 320 trees and letting them grow for 10 years.”
Isagenix also seeks out ingredient suppliers “who demonstrate a focus on sustainability” and offers several plant-based products, such as Harvest Thins, a protein snack; IsaPro Plant-Based Protein, which offers vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians an alternative to whey-based IsaPro; and Plant-based IsaLean Shake, a whey- and dairy-free shake.
Established in 2002, Isagenix provides systems for weight loss, performance, vitality and well-being, personal care and beauty and financial wellness to more than 400,000 customers worldwide with 100 products, packs and systems.
Information, visit Isagenix.com.