Humble Bistro & Market will soon be serving house-crafted pizza and pasta, other classic Italian cuisine and American dishes in Gilbert.
By early May at Val Vista Drive and Williams Field Road, corporate chef and co-owner Jorge Gomez expects to welcome guests for daily brunch, lunch, happy hour and dinner. He is now hiring prep and wait staff.
The 5,000-square-foot new-built space will include a 1,500-square-foot patio and a marketplace offering food products from local artisans as well as pastas, pizza doughs and chili honey. There also will be a coffee bar, ice cream bar and wine store.
Gomez and co-owner Eric Cornwell have five other locations in the Valley: a Humble Pie in Glendale, a Humble Bistro at High Street in north Phoenix and two locations at Sky Harbor Terminal 4. They are planning two more restaurants for Phoenix.
“Humble Bistro is an expanded menu from Humble Pie,” explained Gomez, a native of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.
In addition to artisanal pizza and pasta, both made in house daily, and premium cheese and meats from Spain and Italy, the Gilbert venue will feature other items offered at the High Street restaurant.
These include the Humble Caesar salad, with romaine, garlic breadcrumbs. jalapeño Caesar dressing, crispy Brussels sprout leaves, parmesan and pecorino cheese and a seven-minute egg; shareable antipastos; a short rib pappardelle; and cold water mussels.
On an episode of the PBS show “Check, Please!” the Humble Fries received raves, Gomez noted. They are in a gremolata of parmesan, garlic, lemon zest, parsley, chili flakes and served with a dip trio: spicy aioli, jalapeño ranch and fancy sauce.
The restaurant also boasts about its drinks, especially the frosé, a blended rosé wine cocktail.
“We like to call our taste profile ‘new world flavors,’ which has different cultural influences because we believe that’s how people eat now,” Gomez said.
“We have a foundation in Italian cuisine with our pizza and fresh pastas but we also bring American, Spanish, French, Mexican ingredients and techniques to create that New American cuisine. It’s all based in nostalgic, craveable items.”
The interior will be vibrant and welcoming, following the spirit of the other locations, Gomez promises.
“We like the feeling of a neighborhood bistro/café that’s been there for years and is your favorite little place with Old World influences, something that you might find in Barcelona, Paris, Tuscany, Chicago and New York.”
Gomez has a long-standing love for preparing food.
“It was always there. I just didn’t know it, but it took shape on the last year of high school when I really had to think what i was going to do as a career,” he said.
He learned many secrets from his maternal grandmother, helping her in the kitchen with tamales, tortillas and chocolates, all scratch made. His first job was at L’Olivier, a French restaurant in Mexico City, and, at 17, he continued his passion at the Culinary Institute of Mexico in Puebla.
Graduating with honors, he traveled in Mexico and Europe, developing his style of preparing Mexican cuisine. In Spain, he interned as a pastry chef at Hostal de La Gavina.
“It was there when I knew that this is what I wanted to do and became a reality. I love it; cooking fulfills every part of myself. I feel complete when I cook.”
Returning to Mexico City, he opened a French restaurant. Just after this, his sister asked him to move to Phoenix to be closer to her.
Here, he became executive chef for LGO Hospitality, allowing him to travel to California where his culinary passion grew. He trained general managers and chefs in food preparation, financial progress and management. And, while operating Postino restaurant, he participated in two Food Network shows,
“Guys Grocery Games” and “Summer Cook-Off,” winning, he said, two of three.
He next worked for Genuine Concepts, again as executive chef for Valley concepts such as The VIG, The Beverly, The McMillan and The Little Woody. A year later, backed by investors, he started the Humble Pie restaurants, where he is celebrating his New American Cuisine – a synthesis of locally grown ingredients with traditional and contemporary methods of cooking from different cultures.
“I want to create food that people crave, feel comfortable with and have positive emotions while eating. And when I’m at home cooking with my children, I’m sharing with them –– in the same way my grandmother did with me years ago.”
Information: humblepieusa.com.