We know there is a lot going on and we Realtors are committed to helping you through this.
When the governor deemed real estate and housing services essential, we weren’t just grateful that we could continue to provide for our families but that we could provide for yours.
Being essential carries with it a great responsibility to be safe and to educate the community. It also allows us to continue to help people with what is, for many, their greatest asset despite these challenging times.
Heading into this global pandemic, Arizona was experiencing one of the strongest seller’s markets it had ever seen and in a lot of ways it still is.
In Gilbert, we saw nearly 50 percent less inventory on the market than we had going into last year.
When the global pandemic hit and local buyers and sellers began to be financially impacted by job loss and furloughs, general uncertainty surrounded the market and sparked a massive misunderstanding about how the real estate market should, could and would respond here locally.
Extreme volatility in the stock market brought about interest rates that were even lower than our record low interest rates of last year.
Any volatility in the interest rates causes emotional volatility in consumers. First it was the Fed overnight rate which was announced at 0 percent. A large chunk of the general public thought that meant mortgages were free,
Then it was the days where rates changed nine times in one day, causing borrowers who had redone their prequalifications to increase their buying power with improved rates to pull out of their contracts; the rates had fluctuated so much that their payments were no longer affordable.
Rates are historically low and may even dip a little further once some of this volatility goes away. So, even with expected housing price increases, the current interest rates are making homes more affordable than they were a month ago.
We don’t know what housing prices will do, but we do know that it’s pretty cheap to get a mortgage or in some way leverage the double-digit appreciation you’ve seen on your house in the last couple of years through a purchase or refinance.
It’s important to know that if you can still make your mortgage payment or your rent payment, that you should. But you should talk to your landlord or servicer about any options if you can’t.
Many landlords may want to leverage their equity by putting their rentals on the market, so it’s possible that tenants might be finding that they have to make a move at an inopportune time.
We are working with many of these renters to qualify them into a fixed monthly mortgage payment that allows them to budget accordingly.
We’re also helping landlords and sellers alike determine how much equity they have in their home and how they can use.
Inventory increased dramatically within the first couple of weeks of this pandemic as many AirBnB and VRBO owners put their properties on the market. Active listings sat a little longer as buyers pulled back and assessed if this was still a good time to move.
Homeowners who wanted to access the equity in their home were quick to list while inventory was still low. We are starting to see that trend shift a bit as listings head back down due to uncertainty on both sides.
This is furthering the narrative that we have more buyers than available homes to sell them in the East Valley and likely will continue for the time being.
The only thing that we can say with certainty is that prices have not gone down and likely won’t unless we see a massive shift in the current balance between supply and demand.
Minor fluctuations are certainly worth following, but downward pressure on pricing does not occur just because there are less buyers due to the impact of Covid-19.
The housing industry is our backbone and we are committed to helping that stay strong as we band as a community to fight this season. This is not a snow day, it’s a season - and we’re going to move forward together.
Know your options, engage people that you trust, lend a hand, ask for help when you need it, we will come out stronger.
Mindy Jones Nevarez, a Gilbert Realtor and owner of the Amy Jones Group at Keller Williams Integrity First, can be reached at 480-250-3857, Mindy@AmyJonesGroup.com or AmyJonesGroup.com