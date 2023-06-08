House of Clay fosters healing, growth

Every person who walks into the House of Clay has the chance to be transformed.
The House of Clay, a holistic health center at 715 S. Cactus Wren Street in Gilbert, is a space for all that cares for one’s emotional, mental, physical and spiritual well-being to foster personal growth and transformation.
The House of Clay is an umbrella for the for-profit, Family Fusion, and the Fusion You nonprofit, through which it provides an array of in-person and virtual services, programs and activities for the community.
Behind the center is a dedicated team of over a dozen individuals, each of whom has a unique skill set and area of expertise that they devote to House of Clay’s offerings, including coaching, energy work, sound healing, yoga and meditation, writing, arts and music.
“We believe in people’s malleability and their growth mindset. We believe in intelligence and their emotional ways,” said owner Cami Covey-Doucet, a life coach, human development specialist and retired licensed counselor. “We’re really passionate about that, people growing in those ways.”
The House of Clay is the outcome of Covey-Doucet’s therapy practice, which she transformed into the Family Fusion for-profit in 2018.
She transitioned into life coaching and began to offer creative modalities to help others heal through their blocks in a more holistic, comprehensive manner.
From here, the business morphed into the House of Clay holistic health center about three years ago with the addition of the Fusion You nonprofit, which the team launched to help those who couldn’t afford their services.
The business was named after Covey-Doucet and life and leadership coach Teddi Covey von Pingel’s father, Clay.
Today, the center operates in-person services out of a home called the Country House, with another location in Mesa in the works. Its home facility is a tranquil, minimalistic space for individuals and groups to gather for classes, retreats and day experiences.
The House of Clay’s classes, called “share shops,” allow individuals to grow, share and connect with each other during activities like movie nights, tai chi or yoga.
There are about 14 share shops a month, each of which costs $15 and directly supports a Fusion You attendee.
“Share shops are like a nice, easy thing to come try out,” Covey-Doucet said. “They’re inexpensive…we would give anybody a tour to come and feel it out.”
There is also a monthly membership program called “Cocoon” that allows individuals to take advantage of all the center’s offerings.
For $299, they come in twice a month for a one-on-one, 45-minute coaching or processor session, the latter of which can include an art activity, writing exercises, music lab, pool time and meditation. Cocoon members also receive an hour-long creativity lab of any modality that is designed by the coach or processor.
The House of Clay even hosts retreats, or “liminals,” which are two-day learning experiences that entail activities like meditation, art, visionary projects, imaginative play and nourishment in food.
Liminals are dedicated to helping people reconnect with their inner selves after a significant life change, like a career change or loss of a loved one.
The next Liminal is Friday, Aug. 18, and Saturday, Aug. 19. Early bird pricing is $100 off before July 17, and $450 after that date.
While the House of Clay’s services predominantly serve adults, its team is expanding its reach to children and youth for the first time this summer.
During June and July, the center will host Emotional Intelligence Summer Camps for kids ages 5 to 17. Divided by age group, there will be about 10 camps spanning from two days to a week.
The registration fee is $150 per child, and $125 for each additional sibling. Full and partial scholarships are available.
According to Covey-Doucet, a significant reason for their expansion to young people with these camps is due to children’s malleability and effect on future generations.
As a result, each camp will focus on an emotional intelligence pillar, such as self-regulation, motivation, self-awareness, empathy and social skills.
“I’ve seen the social skills declining as children are more involved with technology, social media, and for me, there’s so many things that we can teach just by being physically around other people,” Covey von Pingel said.
“The kids — in cooperating together, following directions, learning to be creative in those spaces — see the value of being around other peers and adults. Kids don’t interact with adults outside of school very much, so it’s just an opportunity to build each of those pillars of our emotional intelligence.”
Through the Fusion You nonprofit, the center also offers six-month-long cohorts that guide individuals on a journey to discover their innermost potential and give them concentrated time to heal on their own.
After applying to the 26-week program, participants have 16 sessions with a certified life coach, in addition to 10 sessions with a skilled processor entailing modalities like yoga, breathing work and writing.
They also partake in support groups, educational and movement classes, and “core strengths,” which are similar to personality assessments that focus on conflict resolution.
Fusion You, which will host its 10th cohort beginning in July, has had about 100 people complete the program since its inception.
“It really helps them figure out who they are and where they want to go,” Covey-Doucet said.
At the House of Clay, creativity is empowering life’s potential.
Covey-Doucet, describing the left and right hemispheres of the brain, believes that the value of the right side of the brain and encouraging creativity is significantly “downplayed” in our world.
Maintaining both sides is crucial to one’s well-being, which is the root of their mission to preserve creativity as a method of self-expression.
“There’s been consequences to our brains because we don’t do creative processing, creative skills,” Covey-Doucet said.
“Emotions and creativity are held on the same side of the brain. It just makes sense that if we’re going to work through our emotions (and) understand them, the creative process has to be a part of that. I believe we’re all designed in some way creative, whether that’s cooking, or writing or whatever your thing is that you do.”
Dana Diller, a consultant and financial coach in addition to Covey-Doucet’s wife, said that utilizing creative modalities is a reparative process of bringing emotions and creativity back to life.
“That’s an important message — we’re not teaching anything that you don’t already have inside of you,” Covey-Doucet said. “We’re just helping you get back to who you are…We just want you to have a space to get back to where you were when you were young, when you were like 3 and 5.”
Creating a space that welcomes individuals of all backgrounds is a significant component of the House of Clay.
“We love people, we love learning and we love for everybody to have the same opportunity that anybody else has — inclusivity is really important to us,” said Covey-Doucet.
“We come from lots of different backgrounds, and we believe society needs to be healed and needs help through being reintegrated. I think that’s a big piece of us, too.”
The center has become a close, like-minded community of people, of which Covey von Pingel has noticed that many people are in search of.
“When they come here, they feel heard, seen and they find community,” she said. “We see those people continue together that have already finished the program – they’re still friends. They’re still holding on to each other.
They’re still supporting each other through the hard things, and so I think community has been a common thing that people have talked about finding for themselves, which is that belonging, peace.”
“We want intimacy, we want people to feel like when they’re here, they’re touched by a person, they’re seen and they’re loved by a person,” Covey-Doucet added.
“So I think that’s another piece that we do very differently. We’re not really motivated to grow to like some blooming capacity. We’re motivated to give people, really, quality over quantity.”