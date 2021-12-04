Higley Unified School District Governing Board is expected Dec. 8 to give pay increases to its current hourly employees in an effort to retain them and raise the minimum wage higher than set by the state in order to attract new workers to fill over 140 open jobs.
Staff at the Nov. 18 meeting proposed a $1 hourly hike to current classified staff such as janitors, paraprofessionals and crossing guards and a $2-an-hour bump in pay for hard-to-find bus drivers for a total cost of $3.9 million. The minimum wage was proposed to go to $13.45 an hour.
“With COVID, it’s really impacted our communities in so many different ways,” said Mum Martens, Human Resources executive director. “What we’re seeing now as people are returning to work and organizations and areas are opening back up is that there are shortages of workers out there and we’re competing for the same pool of individuals.
“We’re seeing stories in radio, print and television that individuals are waiting for the job they want and not just taking any job. We’re also seeing stories about businesses and corporations around the Valley offering starting higher rates beyond the minimum that’s about to take into effect. We’re seeing stories from Amazon, where they’re starting people off as high as $19.32 an hour and we’re seeing sign-on bonuses happening across the Valley.”
Martens said recently she was at a Wendy’s that advertised $20,000 sign-on bonuses for restaurant managers.
The district also faces the shortage of bus drivers, according to Martens, who pointed to districts in the Northeast that had to delay the start of in-person learning because of the lack of bus drivers.
The proposed hike comes on top of a minimum-wage increase of 65 cents an hour to $12.80 effective Jan. 1 in Arizona, which is expected to cost HUSD $60,000.
Martens said giving a $1,000 bonus for classified-exempt managers, supervisors and coordinators also was recommended.
“Again, this is more about retaining employees,” Martens said. “We do think it’ll still be difficult. We don’t believe we’ll all of a sudden get a rush of new individuals in our hiring pools but what we’re hoping is that showing our employees that we value them, that we care and we know we have to address the market just like everybody else is addressing the market that we’ll be able to continue to retain them and they’ll continue to see value working with us.”
CFO Tyler Moore said had the $95-million bond passed Nov. 2, the district’s plan was to increase all classified staff pay to $2 an hour.
He further justified the need for a pay hike saying classified staff is one of the hardest hit employee groups by the rising inflation.
Moore said the proposed increase would bring the classified hourly compensation just above the estimated inflation in the state.
He also said the district would be able to fund the increases by removing 100 unfilled but budgeted positions that the district had no intentions of filling.
“In addition the district continues to realize vacancy savings especially in the classified employee group,” he said. “The inability to fill these positions provides a savings that would be utilized to fund a portion of this proposed compensation increase.”
Board member Michelle Anderson asked if other school districts have approved a pay increase and as a result have been able to hire more employees.
“There are a number of school districts in the area who made this move prior to us some as early as July 1, some within the last few months,” Martens responded. “Talking with some of my colleagues at the districts in terms of bus drivers, they were only able to recruit one or two.”
Martens said she also spoke with a school district near the Phoenix area that raised its minimum wage on July 1 to $15 an hour and “unfortunately that does not or has not helped their hiring pools.”
“Some of you may recall this from our classification compensation study (that) we’re still behind some of the larger districts that surround us,” Martens said. “However, going back to the nature of size and funding, they get so much more money than us.
“We’re always going to lag behind and we’re just finding other ways to let our employees know and to let our community know that we care and Higley’s worth being here for and working with.”
Anderson also asked about the possibility of school districts helping each other out by sharing bus drivers.
Martens said HUSD’s transportation director has spoken with surrounding districts and it hasn’t worked out that smoothly.
“We’ve tried to see if there are things that we could do to help support whether it’s evening events, weekend events, etc,” she said. “But that has proven to be difficult.”
Oftentimes HUSD is competing for the same time slots – during the beginning of the school day and after-school events – and for the same employees, Superintendent Dawn Foley added.
“Hence it’s hard when you’re competing against your neighbor who can pay a little bit more,” Foley said, noting that if a district can’t find essential employees like bus drivers it has to contract out for them, which is substantially more costly.
Vice President Jill Wilson asked if there was an opportunity for bus drivers, who have a giant gap in the middle of the day between pickups and drop-offs, to help out with vacancies like in the cafeteria.
Foley said that was currently happening with some bus drivers clocking in under another code for an appropriate position.
If approved, the raises would take effect Dec. 20.