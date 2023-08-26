Retail therapy may work better if you have a bubbly to sip, or that is the idea behind Sip & Shop, A Local Collection that recently opened at Verde at Cooley Station in Gilbert.
The 4,000-square-feet store offers curated items from more than 60 local businesses.
The diverse collection ranges from jewelry to bath and body products, clothing to home decor, bar essentials to local foods, and sweet treats.
Many items, including jewelry and framed art, have an Arizona theme, which makes the store a good starting point for visitors from out-of-town shopping for souvenirs.
This is Sip & Shop owner Tiffany Shultz’s second foray in her boutique shopping concept. The first store, The Shop, A Local Collection was created at San Tan Village Lifestyle Center.
“It is a unique concept that I feel is fun and different,” Shultz said. “It celebrates small business and vendors and brings a fun element with our bar and class space.
“Sipping and shopping is something you can do with your girlfriends, significant other, mom and daughter. It elevates the experience.”
The Verde location differs with its addition of beverages for purchase in a permanent bar area. A patio is also in the works.
“The bar was a dream element for me,” Shultz said. “The Verde has been amazing in allowing this dream to come true. Adding the beverage portion elevates the shop. People love the unique concept and we are looking forward to continued growth.”
With the new store, Shultz fulfills a dual purpose: to support small businesses as well as create a space for people to stop in for a quick drink after work or during the day.
The shop aims for a diverse group, although women ages 35-55 tend to gravitate to it more, Shultz said. “They come with their girlfriends, they shop for gifts, they buy for themselves.”
Shultz, who considers herself a “serial entrepreneur,” has a proven track record in public relations and marketing.
A graduate of Arizona State University, she began her career in television news and moved into public relations, special events and festivals.
She ran a marketing agency called the Levitate Agency in the Valley for eight years. In spring and fall, she organizes the popular Vintage & Vino Market at Horseshoe Park in Queen Creek.
The Gilbert resident is married to a Tempe Fire captain and is raising two daughters.
Despite her busy schedule, she is involved in the community as a member of the Higley School Board, Gilbert Leadership Class 29 and sits on the Gilbert Leadership Board.
Sip & Shop began as a result of the pandemic, which put a stop to festivals and events – Shultz’s entrepreneurial bread and butter.
“I was looking for a way to support the small businesses that participated in my festivals and a means to an end while I was waiting to start festivals again,” she said.
The mall store began as a six-week pop-up. “However, the store was so much fun as a six-week pop up that it quickly became a pivot,” she said. “I didn’t want to give up.”
Three years later, with two stores in the bag, Shultz has many plans for improvement.
With patio seating to come, Shultz anticipates a demand for hand-held food and snacks in the coming months. However, she does not want to add a kitchen on site, but plans to work with a local business to fulfill that need.
The store will offer art, food, crafting classes and events such as ladies’ nights out and holiday themed children’s activities such as Cookies with Santa.
Shultz is also expanding the in-store custom offerings with patch hats, bags with letters plus offering offsite custom items.
“If a customer dreams it, we want to make it happen and we have great local vendors that can,” she said.
Above all, Shultz feels her store is a winner.
“People love the unique concept and we are looking forward to continued growth,” she said.
Sip & Shop, The Collection is open at Cooley Station, 2486 S. Recker Road, Suite 101 in Gilbert. The store is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Details: sipandshoparizona.com.