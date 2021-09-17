A high-end restaurant known for flying in seafood fresh daily has opened at Agritopia’s mixed-used Epicenter near Ray and Higley roads.
Buck & Rider also serves up reserved beef, the first in Arizona to be awarded with a private USDA label.
“This is another first for the East Valley,” said William Johnston, CEO of Johnston & Co., the developer of master-planned Agritopia community. “Buck & Rider is a personal favorite and we are excited to bring this unparalleled experience to Gilbert.”
Buck & Rider features crafted cocktails, a raw bar, hand rolled sushi and farm-fresh vegetables.
While dining, guests are able to view the restaurant’s split-flap board update in real-time with details on all six fresh fish – cut in house and rotated throughout the day – along with an ever-changing oyster selection.
Buck & Rider offers happy hour, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with live music.
The restaurant is housed in an Australian-inspired dwelling designed by local architect Cathy Hayes and includes a 6,800-square-foot dining room and bar and over 4,000 feet for the patio and patio bar.
LGO Hospitality opened the first Buck & Rider in Phoenix in 2015 and earlier this spring it announced it would open a second location in north Scottsdale next year.
The Gilbert location was not announced publicly in advance because the lease was recently executed.
“We’re honored to align with such a highly iconic, respected company and trusted team in Johnston & Co., a strong and natural fit for us all to help establish the tone and expansive vision for refined dining and cultural experiences in Gilbert and surrounding areas,” said Emily Collins, LGO vice president of growth and development.
LGO Hospitality operates more than a dozen eateries in Arizona and California, including La Grande Orange Pizzeria, Indigo’s Tasty Diner and Chelsea’s Kitchen.
Buck & Rider joins other tenants at the Epicenter including Belly Kitchen & Bar, Bunky Boutique, Matt’s Big Breakfast, Peixoto Coffee and UnderTow.
“At Johnston & Co., we have worked for over a decade to foster relationships with many of them with the goal of collecting them in one place where their collective talents may shine,” said Joe Johnston, president and founder of Johnston & Co.
“We believe this serves Agritopia, the Town of Gilbert and the Valley. Certainly Buck & Rider is the cornerstone in the plan, bringing passion, craft and joy to the community.”
And adjacent to the Epicenter is a convenience store, Air Guitar, which opened last week. The 5,300-square-foot store pairs healthy grab-and-go items with premium beer and wine, coffee and tea.
The Epicenter, which broke ground in 2020, is a mixed-used project that includes 320 luxury loft-style apartment homes and ground-floor retail.
The Tyler at Epicenter includes studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and opens in December. Pre-leasing is now underway.
Amenities include co-working corners with a greenhouse-inspired conference room that doubles as a lounge by night, a resort-style pool complete with cabanas, garages with electric-charging stations, 24-hour access to package lockers, a concierge dry-cleaning service, state-of-the-art fitness facility, bike storage and rentals and a pet spa.