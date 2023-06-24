Hash Kitchen coming to Cooley Station

Hash Kitchen, an innovative brunch restaurant, is opening a location in Gilbert July 5.
Boasting “deliciously loud food, bombshell beverages and 24/7 party atmosphere,” the concept is opening its seventh Valley venue in Verde at Cooley Station, 3919 E. Williams Field Road.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce Gilbert to Hash Kitchen at a prime live-work-play location,” said Joey Maggiore, co-founder of The Maggiore Group, which brought Hash Kitchen to life in 2015.
“We will bring something fresh to the breakfast table with our out-of-the-box brunch, welcoming, hospitable service, and a non-stop party every single day of the week,” he said, adding:
“Hash Kitchen Gilbert will dish out an unbeatable menu with live upbeat DJ music, next-level brunch eats, and the legendary and TikTok-worthy Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Bar, where brunch-goers can customize the Bloody Mary of their dreams with over 60 toppings to select from, ranging from pickles to corndogs.”
Maggiore said the Gilbert venue will unveil some new dishes, including: with explosive flavors, including: Birria Bao Buns (braised birria beef, melted mozzarella, fried eggs, pickled onion, cilantro, hollandaise, and consommé sauce) and Bling Bling Blintz (housemade crepes stuffed with sweet ricotta and strawberry compote, and topped with cotton candy, gold flakes, whipped butter, and warm maple reduction).
The bar program will feature boozy coffees and the “Malibu Barbie,” a shareable drink for two that blends coconut rum, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange, High Noon Lime Vodka Hard Seltzer and grenadine in a handbag-shaped glass.
The 4,500-square-foot space will display disco ball chandeliers, a DJ booth for weekly guest DJs, an indoor bar, a champagne table, a charming indoor/outdoor dining patio and Instagrammable wall art that boasts a shimmer wall.
Savory Fund, a private equity firm that partners with emerging restaurant concepts, made a $20-million investment in Hash Kitchen in 2021.
Together, Savory and The Maggiore Group plan to expand the brunch brand to markets all over the country — starting in Utah this fall.
Information: hashkitchen.com