Desert Hand & Physical Therapy, a provider of outpatient hand and physical therapy services, has opened a new clinic in Gilbert.
The Gilbert clinic, at 1489 S. Higley Road, Bldg 1, is near the Mercy Gilbert Campus.
The supervising therapist will be Desarae Johnson, OTR/L, CHT, who earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise and wellness from Arizona State University and a master’s in occupational therapy from Midwestern University in Glendale.
She earned her hand therapy certification in May 2019.
The Gilbert Clinical Manager is Richard Standage, PT, CHT, a graduate of Northern Arizona University who discovered a passion for treating the hand and upper extremities in his post-graduate studies.
He began as an intern with Desert Hand Therapy in 1999 and earned his hand therapy certification in 2005.
Desert Hand & Physical Therapy was founded in 1997 by Chris Reynolds, PT, MHS, CHT, and has grown it from one office with one therapist to 10 clinics with 29 therapists.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to grow into the Southeast Valley and Gilbert in particular,” he said, boasting of his clinics’ “excellent customer service and care for our hand-to-shoulder patients.”
Desert Hand & Physical Therapy centers provide individualized treatment for trauma, illness or injury.
Information: deserthandandpt.co