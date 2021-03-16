Kaleidoscope Juice co-owner Brooke Graves of Gilbert and her partner have picked downtown Chandler as their sixth Valley location, opening several weeks ago with its line of juices, smoothies, coffees, acai bowls, gluten-free baked goods, grab-and-go salads and other health-conscious items.
The store is in the atrium of the renovated Alexander building, 25 South Alexander Place, in the San Marcos neighborhood.
Designed and built by Scottsdale-based George Oliver, the contemporary-style Kaleidoscope includes a green wall and its generous seating allows social distancing.
“George does incredible work and is focused on renovating spaces in the Valley to maintain history while providing modern workplace amenities,” said Graves, who is chief operating officer.
“We are delighted to continue our expansion in the East Valley and share our nourishing, high-vibe menu items with more members of our Arizona community,” she said.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to continue to share our passion for healthy foods as we continue to grow the concept.”
Recognizing the trend for healthy fast casual food, and a need for organic meals and cold-press juice in particular, Alexandra Maw of Scottsdale won a business grant and started the company from her home in 2008 while she was attending Arizona State University.
Maw started by placing her fresh multi-colored juice in glass mason jars. At first, a few loyal customers purchased every week.
As the orders grew, the jars accumulated, and she noticed that the different colors resembled the lens of a kaleidoscope. Hence Kaleidoscope Juice.
She opened the first shop off 1st Avenue in Old Town Scottsdale in 2013.
Following were a Phoenix CASA store, also designed and built by Oliver; and two more Scottsdale locations, in Gainey Village and Optima Sonoran Village.
The Gilbert location, in its booming downtown, opened in February 2020. Still a co-owner, Maw works at home while raising her daughter, Sarah, with husband Chris.
“Our mission is to nourish everyone who comes in contact with Kaleidoscope Juice with our cold-pressed juices, high-vibe food, light bites and uplifting shopping experience to encourage happy and purpose-filled lives,” explained Graves, who is working on a Ph.D. in natural health and holistic nutrition at ASU.
She graduated from ASU in 2014 with a degree in nutrition dietetics, minoring in sustainability to focus on agricultural development.
“My undergraduate and graduate degrees allowed a great base of medical nutrition therapy,” she said. “I wanted to move into a more holistic realm of nutrition focusing on food and product development.”
As a customer in 2014, she discovered Kaleidoscope Juice and started working part time while finishing her graduate school coursework.
“It was exciting from the start, and I resonated with Alexandra’s mission of serving high-quality, transparent food to the public,” she recalled.
They expanded the working relationship to a friendship and then a business partnership in 2018.
“She has given me encouragement and freedom to help grow and expand Kaleidoscope Juice with her, which has been the most rewarding job imaginable,” Maw added.
The company’s mission is to help improve the health and wellness of the community.
“It is proud to source the best organic ingredients, locally when we are able, to offer healthy food fast,” Graves said.
Kaleidoscope emphasizes freshness and quality, she added, noting that “our brand is representative of the care and intense ingredient control we hold near to our hearts.”
Among the many favorites are the Walk-In juice, Avo-Smash toast, Red Eye Smoothie and gluten-free protein cookies.
She explained that, moving forward, the company will shift into more therapeutic blends and innovative ingredients.
“We do not believe food is a trend; we believe food is medicine and with that you can truly change people’s lives. We plan to continue devoting our brand to the constant evolution of medical nutrition research while still holding to our roots of making health food delicious.”
Juice is not a means for weight loss, cleansing or detoxing. “We view juice as a more bioavailable means to enhance the consumption of quality organic fruits and vegetables,” Graves said.
Food should not restrict or punish, she added, but “it should be a way of introducing healing ingredients to your everyday life.
“Our juice, smoothie and tonic blends all serve a higher purpose to not only fulfill hunger but enhance cognitive function and promote healthy digestion,” she added. “With Kaleidoscope Juice, you’re eating to serve your soul, creating not only a healthy relationship with food but maintaining a true form of self-care.”
The Chandler Kaleidoscope is open every day, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and menus, visit Kaleidoscope.love or follow on Facebook and Instagram @KaleidoscopeJuice.