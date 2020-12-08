Some women get insulted when they’re called a “diva,” but Amber Miller wears that name proudly.
Indeed, she has made her Gilbert business a nationwide enterprise business with her “delegation divas,” the linchpin of her four-year-old Smart to Finish Office Solutions.
Her “delegation divas” are virtual office assistants who perform a variety of services for businesses, from simple administrative tasks like data entry to more sophisticated projects like overseeing customer support to even running the whole show – all from their phones and home computers.
“Many business owners try to do everything on their own because they cannot afford staffing, but not having the right support will eventually cripple your business,” said Miller, a mother of three children ranging in age from 9 to 20.
“You can’t always do it all – and though you try – you eventually will either burn out or start dropping too many balls, resulting in lost business. You need to delegate if you want to have a successful company,” she added.
Moreover, she noted, “We are very different from other services in that our staff is highly trained to handle anything – even complex operations management and overseeing sophisticated online marketing systems like Infusionsoft.”
And the best part for the delegation divas’ boss is that she doesn’t have to worry about relocation costs or travel expenses when her employees are on the job.
“Because our business is ‘virtual,’” she said, “traveling is not required. We primarily assess their needs over the phone or via email.”
Unlike some staffing agencies, Miller said her business specializes in “we try to stay true to our core values and uniqueness and not compromise in any of those areas.”
That kind of specialization, she said, keeps Smart to Finish ahead of cheaper competition. “They often don’t have the skills necessary to handle the tasks at hand,” Miller said.
Until she formed her company in 2014, Miller was one of those full-time staffers her business replaces for clients.
“I was the marketing and tech manager for a medium-sized accounting firm in Tempe,” she said.
But she decided to leave what she called her “cushy” corporate job because she felt “called to a higher purpose” to run her own business that primarily provided support to entrepreneurs.
“The biggest challenges were how to get clients, how to work efficiently, life balance and trying to not work all the time,” Miller recalled.
“I started doing a lot of networking and subcontracting work for others who were doing what I wanted to do. By doing work for them, I was able to build up my skills and they began to refer me to clients they were too busy for. Word of mouth was how I built the business for the first few years.”
The company provides services on a 10-hour monthly minimum basis and no contract is required. Each client receives a free 30-minute consultation to determine the services needed and is then assigned their own diva. Weekly updates are part of the service.
Her 10 divas are based in Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Illinois, Maryland and Ohio and were hired based on their business acumen and online expertise. She also hires from across the country – and she doesn’t have to worry about moving costs because they work out of their homes.
“We place ads in online job communities for those looking for virtual and remote positions,” she said. “Most of the time, those who apply are not in Arizona. With the skills we require, many times they are from other states. We hire for personality, willingness to learn and skills. Location is as not as important to us. We are constantly looking and hiring as we continue to grow.”
Information: smarttofinish.com, thedelegationdiva.com, 773-231-8326 info@smarttofinish.com.