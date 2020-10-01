Amidst the chaos and uncertainties of the pandemic, Gilbert resident Amy Harris has been melting her stress away.
She’s pouring her extra time into a candle-making business, a dream that has burned bright for her for a while.
“I’ve always been a huge candle person,” Harris waxed enthusiastically. “My mom worked at Yankee Candle and always had candles around.”
Harris, who works full-time in public affairs for State Farm, said she got inspired about a year ago after she had purchased several candles and was frustrated by their cost.
An idea flickered and she began digging on the DIY-ing of candle-making.
When COVID-19 hit, Harris said she was able to devote more attention to starting the business.
“I’m working from home right now so I no longer have a commute to work, which saves me like an hour each day,” said Harris. “We’ve also been staying home more on the weekend when it’s been so hot.”
M.C. Candle Co., named after Harris’ children Mali and Casey, officially launched in April, but for Harris, the start-up process had begun several months prior.
“I researched different techniques, learned about the types of waxes, wicks, and vessels. I joined candle making groups on social media and started watching YouTube videos on the process,” she said.
It took Harris about six months altogether to come up with a good process for the types of candles she was trying to create.
Once she had the basics down, she said she recruited volunteers from her neighborhood to find out how the candles’ different scents might play in the marketplace.
“This was one of the hardest parts,” said Harris. ”I didn’t want to have too many choices. Having other people’s opinions really helped.”
Harris still relies on the same group of neighbors every time she launches new scents.
Right now, she said her most popular scents are apple and maple bourbon, vanilla pumpkin marshmallow, and birthday cake.
Not only does Harris rely on the help from her neighbors, but said her family also plays a role in helping with the business.
“My daughter likes to sample all the scents. She’s four so she gives me her honest opinion,” said Harris.
Harris’ said her 3-year-old son enjoys handing the packages to the mailman and credited her husband who helps manage their kids while she works on the candles.
“It’s a family thing,” said Harris.
Harris also honors other members of her family through her partnership with Stephen Siller Tunnels to Tower Foundation, a nonprofit that helps families of fallen first responders.
“My father, sister and brother-in-law are all in law enforcement,” said Harris. “When we lived in Illinois, we heard about a trooper killed in the line of duty and the T2T Foundation paid off the mortgage for the family. I always had them in the back of my mind.”
When starting M.C. Candle Co., Harris contacted T2T and said that within days, she had a contract set up with them. She now donates 15 percent of all her sales to the group.
While Harris said the business has had its challenges – especially when it came to the amount of time and resources it took to figure out how to get the perfect product – she said it’s been rewarding to see the business grow.
“We’ve been way busier than what we expected,” she said. “People love candles. It’s been extremely gratifying knowing all this time and effort has paid off.”
Info: mccandleco.com