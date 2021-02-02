Salt River Project has named a Gilbert woman its new associate general manager and chief human resources executive.
Arizona’s only community-based, not-for-profit utility appointed Geri Mingura, former vice president for people and culture at ON Semiconductor.
“I am honored and excited to join SRP, which has a long history of service in Arizona,” said Mingura. “I value and share SRP’s commitment to diversity and workforce development. Investing in the people of this company will ensure we keep building on a legacy of service and evolve to meet the needs of the future.”
SRP said Mingura will oversee a workforce that is a critical part of its 2035 corporate goals –ensures employees “reflect the diversity of the communities they serve and have the skills needed to address current and future challenges.”
“Her experience and expertise will add value in guiding our organization to support and prepare our workforce for the future,” said SRP General Manager and CEO Mike Hummel.
Mingura’s position at ON Semiconductor was head of a department that serves 36,000 employees located around the world. She was credited there with strengthening its workforce learning and development training, leading its culture initiative, guiding strategic planning and building their diversity and inclusion practices.
Prior to her role with ON Semiconductor, Mingura’s was head of talent acquisition and workforce for APS and also handled human resources responsibilities for several technology and wellness companies including Motorola.
Mingura holds an MBA from Arizona State and a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix. She has also been involved with numerous nonprofits in the community and broader industry organizations.
“Our leadership team has long recognized that it’s our employees that make SRP a unique and special place. The last ten months have been among the most challenging in SRP’s history. If there has been a defining characteristic of how we have succeeded through this time, however, it is through the resilience and perseverance of the people that make up SRP,” said Hummel. “Under Geri’s leadership, our workforce will continue to evolve, strengthen and contribute to SRP’s goal of being a strategic-driven organization.”