Gilbert woman invents online swim course

It’s pretty difficult to teach kids how to swim without getting wet.
But teaching parents how to teach their kids to swim is a whole different matter.
Just ask Mikaela Rice of Gilbert.
She created a new, easy-to-follow swim course online called “Kids in the Water” that does just that.
“Every day, parents must guide their children through the world, instilling in them fundamental skills and values,” spokeswoman Lila Baltman noted. “From teaching their kids how to eat, sleep, and read, to learning manners and etiquette, parents are the first and most vital teachers in a child’s life.”
However, when it comes to teaching children how to swim, many parents today lack the confidence to teach, Rice noted.
They often find themselves on the swimming pool sidelines letting professional swim instructors and swim schools take on the teaching task alone, believing that only the professionals possess the expertise to instill this life-saving skill.
Rice, whose three children ranged in age from 1 to almost 5, said she is on “a personal mission to empower other parents out there to be more actively involved in teaching their children how to swim.”
“”Kids in the Water” has been specially designed to help parents teach their own children how to swim confidently and safely,” Rice explained.
“I cover everything from water safety to basic free style, with step-by-step video tutorials. For parents who are proficient swimmers themselves and want to help their children learn to swim as well, I highly recommend taking this course.”
Rice’s isn’t trying to replace swim lessons and swim schools, but looks at her online program as “an additional and powerful resource.”
A former competitive swimmer and swim instructor, Rice is a firm believer that every child must be taught how to swim at an early age.
She also believes that parents should play an active part in this process, through additional lessons, practicing what their children have already been taught, and teaching swim and pool safety.
Rice and her children appear in the course’s seven videos, which are aimed at teaching parents with toddlers, ages 2 and up, how to teach their children to swim. The course includes audio and video content and PDF summaries of the swim lessons.
They videos are built around four areas: building a child’s confidence in the water, teaching skills and techniques, pool and water safety, and making parent-child swim lessons fun.
“May, Kids in the Water” has already begun to make a big splash on social media with more than a million views of Rice’s first social media posts.
In her first Facebook post, she explained her “#1 Rule for the Pool” – teaching children to always ask their parents first before they jump in the pool or even go near the pool.
“Teaching toddlers to always ask permission first before jumping in the water is crucial,” she said.
There are also two sobering statistics that all parents should know, she said.
According to the World Health Organization, drowning is a leading cause of unintentional injury death for children aged 1-14 years and there are an estimated 236,000 annual drowning deaths worldwide.
In the Valley this year six of the 15 drowning deaths have involved children 5 and under, according to Children’s Safety Zone.
“It is an incredibly sad and preventable number,” Rice said, “and these alarming statistics highlight the crucial importance of equipping our children with swimming skills to keep them safer around water.”
“Swim lessons are so incredibly important,” she added. “Whether you enroll your child in a swim school, hire a private instructor, or sign up for ‘Kids in the Water’ online, parents will never regret ensuring their child is safe and prepared for being in and around water.
“Whichever swim teaching method you choose, making the time and effort to ensure your child learns to swim, and supporting them through the journey, will be one of the most rewarding and beneficial things you ever do for your child.”
The cost for the complete Kids in the Water swim training course is $74.99. Information: kidsinthewater.com