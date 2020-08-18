A Gilbert woman who is a deli/bakery merchandiser for Fry’s Food Stores has been recognized as one of 2020’s “Top Women in Grocery” by Progressive Grocer magazine.
The national food retailer publication said J.J. Mattison is one of two Fry’s leaders locally to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office.
Mattison will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala in November in Orlando, Florida.
For the last 23 years, Mattison has served in various roles at Fry’s and Kroger, the parent company of Fry’s, including floral manager, sales manager and store manager.
She is currently responsible for managing merchandising, operations and strategic planning for the deli/bakery departments at all 122 Fry’s locations in Arizona.
“It is such an honor to receive this award and recognition,” said Mattison. “The ultimate goal in all that I do professionally always goes back to making sure our stores, people and customers are taken care of. Staying committed to Fry’s purpose to ‘Feed the Human Spirit’ through fresh food is a privilege and I truly love what I do.”
Mattison and her team also played an integral role in the opening of the newest Fry’s Food Stores in Downtown Phoenix with an optimized deli assortment, which accounts for a significant percentage of total store sales.
Community involvement is also a priority of Mattison’s.
“She remains committed to supporting Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan and puts that commitment into practice by encouraging store teams to reduce waste in stores by advocating for the company’s food rescue program,” a Fry’s spokesperson said.