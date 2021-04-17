Dream Vacations in Gilbert has navigated last year’s challenges and helped travelers do the same.
Gilbert resident Karen Coleman-Ostrov, who has owned the travel agency’s franchise here since September 2011, said the past year has been “quite a challenge.”
“Our business has been severely impacted by COVID-19,” she said.
The United States travel economy lost a cumulative $492 billion from March 2020 to the end of the year, the US Travel Association said. That’s an “unprecedented 42 percent annual decline” in travel spending compared to 2019, USTA said.
Coleman-Ostrov said she’s thankful “for all the programs out there that have kind of helped us to survive this, but there’s a lot of travel agencies that have not made it and it’s just really sad.”
Dream Vacations Gilbert has spent the past year following travel bans and restrictions put in place at almost every tourist destination to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Coleman-Ostrov said.
“It’s part of my job as a Dream Vacations travel advisor to keep up on the different rules, the regulations and what people need to do to be able to travel,” she added.
Chon Pugh, a pastor in Houston, Texas, who said she has traveled through Dream Vacations Gilbert since she lived in Mesa years ago. She said she had to deal with pandemic restrictions in real-time during a trip to Paris at the start of the pandemic.
Pugh said she booked the vacation through Coleman-Ostrov and that as pandemic conditions quickly worsened, “it was like every place we go they were closing it after us.”
When Pugh was notified her flight home through Philadelphia was cancelled just a day before departure, she said she went to bed thinking “Karen’s got to take care of this.”
Sure enough, “I woke up early in the morning and got to the airport right as Karen was sending me a thing saying ‘you’re going through JFK,’” Pugh recalled.
Pugh said even before this scare, she thought “I want to make sure I have a travel agent because things happen, like pandemics.”
Coleman-Ostrov said some destinations, like some Caribbean islands, Mexico, and Hawaii, are still accepting tourists, so “I’ve been doing a lot of vacations for people in those areas who want to get away.”
Still, there are “rules that you have to follow to be able to travel to those destinations,” Coleman-Ostrov said, including a “negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arriving,” in Hawaii’s case.
One Dream Vacations customer who recently went to Hawaii is Karen Camblin, a residential mortgage loan officer from Ahwatukee.
Camblin said she took the trip in February for her 25th wedding anniversary and her experience with Dream Vacations was “top notch, from beginning to end.”
Camblin said even though she gave short notice for the trip, Coleman-Ostrov “gave us three or four options, what was included in those options, and then all the COVID restrictive guidelines.”
Camblin said Coleman-Ostrov sent her a link to an official website for the State of Hawaii, where she logged her trip and was referred to a preferred COVID-19 testing site.
“You knew everything you had to have, and we got to the airport and had zero issues,” Camblin said.
“If we would not have had that guidance, we would have been listening to rumors and friends and other people who think they know, and it would have been disastrous. It would have ruined our vacation,” Camblin said.
Coleman-Ostrov said that to understand pandemic restrictions, she went through the process to become a Travel Safety Verified travel advisor through World Travel Holdings, Dream Vacations’ parent company.
To become Travel Safety Verified, Coleman-Ostrov said she had to take an extensive course that covered safety protocols of resorts, airlines, and other entities one might encounter when traveling.
Coleman-Ostrov said she was also trained on “the different types of COVID-19 tests that are out there, and why some destinations require one kind of test and others another kind of test,” as well as “whether insurance will cover things or not, or what they need to do to make sure they stay safe.”
According to Coleman-Ostrov, this training allows people to “have a good, fun vacation, and enjoy themselves without any hassles by knowing, this is exactly what you need to do.”
She added that the training has been important to help people who “want to travel but want to make sure that they’re going to be safe.”
Travel booking has picked up considerably in the past month, Coleman-Ostrov said. She said she suspects “if people are getting vaccinated, I think it’s creating a little bit of confidence in people where they’re more comfortable with traveling now.”
“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing in the last month, which is really good because it has been really quiet,” Coleman-Ostrov said.
Coleman-Ostrov said she expects travel to return to pre-pandemic operations by next year, but said it may look a bit different as the world eases out of the pandemic.
“At least in the short term, maybe for the next year or two, or maybe three, I think a lot of places, a lot of destinations will require people to be vaccinated to be able to travel.”
According to Coleman-Ostrov, some cruises have started to sail outside the United States, “and they are requiring passengers 18 and older to be vaccinated.”
With the challenges the past year brought as an exception, Coleman-Ostrov said her business has “been really, really good,” since she opened about 10 years ago.
Coleman-Ostrov said she has two employees, one part time and one full time, and some independent contractors.
Her employees “treat the business like their own,” and “we all have the same outcome that we want for our clients that they have a fantastic vacation with no hassles,” she said.
Coleman-Ostrov said the business lets her “fulfill my love of helping people with my love of travel.”
“I love what I do,” she added. “I’m passionate about what I do, so I’m really happy.”
Information: 480-646-4969;
kcolemanostrov@dreamvacations.com