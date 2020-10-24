Kailey Black has high aspirations in the beauty and business arena.
The Gilbert teen and Campo Verde High School student started creating products two years ago at age 16 and has built a successful in-home beauty brand called The Good Bar.
“I’ve always been creative and very business-minded and I knew it was something I wanted to pursue in the future,” Kailey said.
“When my mom introduced the idea of making lotion bars, a light bulb went on my and I came up with The Good Bar. The Good Bar has since transformed into a beauty and self-care brand that is chic and made to inspire confidence within each person who uses the products.”
The Good Bar’s focus is bringing the customer high quality and natural ingredients – which means a promise that each product is cruelty free. Most products, excluding ones made with beeswax, are vegan friendly.
“I do extensive research to make sure the oils used in my products have amazing benefits to my customers,” Kailey said.
“Some of my favorite oils to use are sunflower oil, Vitamin E oil, hemp seed oil and grape seed oil,” Black shared.
With a significant social media presence on Instagram (@shopthegoodbar), Kailey has built a following that started with her eclectic array of lip glosses.
“My most popular product would have to be my lip glosses,” she said. “The scents and flavors are heavenly and my glosses are known for their smooth, non-sticky feel. Current customer favorites would have to be wintergreen and cherry limeade.”
With fall, Kailey has embraced her excitement for her favorite season with innovative new products.
From fall inspired tubes to two new glosses – Pumpkin Spice and Coffee Cake – she also is introducing new face masks and lip and body scrubs along with her Birthday Collection.
“My goal in life is to create,” she said. “I love building brands and seeing my visions come to life.
“My goal for the future is to become a successful entrepreneur and CEO of multiple companies in the beauty, fashion and business industries,” she added.
“My goal for The Good Bar is to grow on a national scale and be known for inspiring people to chase their dreams and become the best versions of themselves by being happy, healthy and confident.”