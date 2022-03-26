One way that JTG Daugherty Racing is preparing for the sweetest NASCAR series yet is by adding Gilbert-based SweetLeaf to their Kroger Racing family of brands.
SweetLeaf, the first and oldest stevia sweetener in the U.S., is partnering with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to reach a new audience – NASCAR fans.
While NASCAR may not be known for nutritious offerings, SweetLeaf President Michael May said he wants to expand SweetLeaf’s presence to people who probably haven’t been exposed to his brand previously in order to give them the opportunity to make healthier choices.
“We have a marketing slogan and it goes ‘Making the World a Sweeter Place,’” he said. “But for us it’s not our slogan, it’s our mission. We want to improve the world and we want to do it one person at a time by improving the things that are taken into their bodies.”
People can’t choose “better-for-you products” if they don’t know they exist, May said. With NASCAR’s national reach, SweetLeaf’s sponsorship will introduce their products to a new demographic.
“We have to democratize our products,” May added. “The natural channel where we’re number one in, there’s a certain type of consumer that goes into that store. We need to get our brand in front of people who have never heard of SweetLeaf before.”
As someone who has to be in good shape to race, Stenhouse shares the same goal as SweetLeaf in encouraging people to make more health-conscious decisions.
“Our sport is always changing and on the driver’s side there’s a lot of effort in working out and eating healthy,” he said. “But that trickles down to our crew and fans as well. On the race track you’ll see a lot of fans get up in the mornings and camp out there. Some will even run and work out around the track.
“Having SweetLeaf be a part of our group is a healthier way to sweeten our food.”
SweetLeaf sweeteners, which are available in granular and liquid forms, have zero calories, zero sugars, a non-glycemic response, and no artificial ingredients. Stenhouse personally enjoys the different flavors available and often puts SweetLeaf drops in his coffee and sprinkles SweetLeaf on top of plain yogurt for extra flavor.
Stenhouse’s partnership with SweetLeaf will further his promotion of a healthy lifestyle for his fans. Besides getting more products in people’s hands, Stenhouse said that SweetLeaf will help grow NASCAR’s audience as well.
“SweetLeaf is new to our series and I think it’s good for them because they’re getting out in front of a different market of people but also SweetLeaf’s normal users can tune in to our races,” said Stenhouse, who has two victories, three pole awards, 19 top-five and 40 top-10 career finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Stenhouse looks forward to amplifying SweetLeaf’s brand message while May is excited for new people to recognize SweetLeaf, try it for the first time, and hopefully make that better-for-you choice time and time again.
SweetLeaf is celebrating 40 years in business.
It is now the country’s leading stevia sweetener in natural food stores and has won 38 awards for taste and innovation.
May’s father, James May, started the company in 1982 with the idea that he wanted to bring people a better quality of life, not just longer life. Making easy, healthy lifestyle swaps with stevia in place of sugar can lead to a dramatic change in overall health.
“My father introduced stevia to the U.S. market and really to the world in the early ’80s,” May said.
Now known around the world as “the father of stevia,” James was first introduced to the stevia leaf in Paraguay. After learning more about the possibilities of naturally replacing sugar, he followed his dream of making the world a healthier and sweeter place.
“When my father started SweetLeaf, he started it outside of his garage,” May said. “He left his previous job and didn’t have a salary for the first few years. My parents really gave everything they had to build this company.”
Although his parents have passed away, May said that it’s wonderful to be able to carry on what they established and build on that legacy. His own children are even taking an interest in taking over the company one day.
“It’s always been a family business,” May said. “We try to maintain that character. We try to include all of our team members in this idea that we are all just one big family.”
May is excited for SweetLeaf to enter different markets and to introduce new products in the future.
“We have a long-term plan to really grow and develop different types of better-for-you products that hopefully our current consumers and new consumers will enjoy,” May said. “We really want people to be able to choose healthy and you can’t have that choice unless you know that product is out there.”
Stenhouse’s vehicle was decked out with SweetLeaf’s logo at the NASCAR Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 13. The brand will also take over Stenhouse’s vehicle during the Folds of Honor Quiktrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway today, March 20, in which he’s driving No. 47 Camaro ZL1.
SweetLeaf products are available at: sweetfeaf.com, health food stores, natural grocers, supermarkets, and online retailers.