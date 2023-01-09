At a downtown studio in Gilbert people can find enlightenment through the practice of yoga – in the buff.
Gilbert Yoga has been offering its Naked Yoga class since October 2021 but has recently begun promoting it heavily, according to owner Heather Promise.
“Yoga and nakedness are not new,” Promise said. “But there’s a void in the marketplace and we saw that need and wanted to fill that gap for people.”
Practicing flowing movements and deep breathing without clothes will help students to cultivate courage, develop emotional intelligence and strengthen their resolve, according to the class description.
Promise isn’t the first or the only studio owner offering nude yoga in the Valley. Other places that offer it include Bear Naked Yogi and Tha Nude Guru Yoga& Tantra, both in Phoenix.
Promise, a Chandler resident, has been practicing yoga for over 22 years and teaching it since 2006. She is the lead trainer of the Advanced Yoga Teacher Training Program and Dean of Curriculum at the Gilbert Yoga Teacher Training School.
She had been an instructor at Gilbert Yoga since 2009 when she purchased the business from the founder in 2020 and relocated the studio to the current site, a mile away from the original location.
According to Promise’s bio, her personal practice is informed by Tantra and the ancient teachings of Hatha Yoga Pradipika. She’s also well-versed in many yoga styles, including Tantra, Kundalini, Vinyasa Flow, Yin, Beginner, and Prenatal.
“My personal field is psychology and the humanities,” Promise said. “And so I am very concerned with some of the shifts taking place in the world relative to mental healthcare, among other things.
“Our social media realms are filled with highly idealized bodies and so these unrealistic standards for bodies create a lot of dissatisfaction among people especially if they get the impression that is what they should be like.”
She said her class offers a direct investment in mental health as it lets people see themselves in a more accepting light.
The class size for Naked Yoga ranges from eight to 20 with an equal number of men and women from all age groups, according to Promise, who recently upped the monthly class to twice a month.
She said there’s a process to ensure that the people who want to attend the class do so with the right intentions.
“It costs $55, that is the first vetting process,” Promise said. “The notion with that is when someone is interested in investing in themselves, they need to put their money where their mouth is.”
She also considers people’s behaviors leading up to a class.
“Folks who have seemingly nefarious attitudes… that comes out pretty clear in the line of questioning,” she said. “There are ways to ensure that those folks don’t find their way into our classrooms.”
That may be so but it doesn’t stop plenty of naysayers from taking potshots at the class on social media.
“Some things my eyes do not need to see,” wrote a woman while another said, “Ew. No one wants to see or do that. People are disgusting and I can only imagine the outbreaks of disease.”
A man jokingly advised, “Get there early so you’re not stuck in the back row” and another man commented, “I think the word for that is just 0rgy.”
Promise is quick to point out that nude yoga in a group setting is not eroticized.
The classes are conducted in a circle “therefore some of the issues related to classroom management are completely diffused,” Promise said.
As for hygiene, people who regularly come to the class bring their own mats and towels and for those who forget, the studio provides a clean towel to them that they take home and keep.
“There are very, only very rare occasions when one’s genitals come in contact with the surface of a mat,” Promise said. “Most often it’s the hands and feet touching the mat. In situations when the genital is touching the mat there is a towel to use.”
To provide an additional level of comfort, the doors are locked during class time and stragglers aren’t allowed in, according to Promise.
“We maintain very high standards of self-respect and mutual regard,” she said. “I’ve found in the year and several months of doing this class that there have been very small incidents of any kind of concern.”
She said feedback from class participants is that they feel safe while doing a blend of postures with a focus on breathing and alignment.
“It’s been well-documented and studies have shown that doing activities naturalistically or in the nude or buff actually increases self-esteem and just overall life satisfaction by virtually adding self-acceptance and positive body image for people who practice it,” Promise said; “whether alone or in a group, the impacts are positive.”
A class participant agreed.
“Don’t knock it ‘till you try it,” the woman said. “I did this a few times and it was very freeing and no one stared at each other and it was coed.”
If you go
Naked Yoga classes
When: First Friday of each month from 7:30- 9 p.m. and second Saturday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Gilbert Yoga, 655 N Gilbert Road,Suite 162.
Cost: $55 per person.
Info: Must be 18 and older. Pre-registration is required. For more information on Naked Yoga and other classes offered, go to Gilbertyoga.com