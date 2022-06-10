As the Great Resignation tears big holes in employers’ workforce needs, a Gilbert company that fills those gaps in the healthcare industry is marking 20 years with a major expansion.
AB Staffing Solutions at 3451 S. Mercy Road, is hiring recruiters, salespeople, and administrative staff to meet the needs of a growing national clientele.
AB Staffing Solutions LLC is a nationwide leader in travel nurse, allied health, and specialized healthcare workers, including physicians. The company assigns its own clinical personnel to address staffing shortages at client hospitals and other medical facilities.
It has been ranked as the top healthcare staffing company on Forbes list of professional recruiting firms for the last four years, and has been consistently recognized by staffing industry analysts as one of the largest healthcare staffing firms in the United States, a spokeswoman pointed out.
Since 2002, ABSS has been supplying travel nurses, physicians and other health professionals to hospitals and clinics throughout the United States.
The privately held company, which employs 120 people at its Gilbert headquarters, has placed thousands of healthcare providers through the years by sourcing, qualifying, and credentialing clinical personnel to meet the varied needs of its healthcare clients and their patient population.
In 2022, the company expanded its headquarters in Gilbert to accommodate dozens of new staff positions in response to increased client demands brought about by a growing shortage of qualified healthcare providers.
ABSS works extensively with Federal Government healthcare facilities, including those operated by the Veterans Administration, Indian Health Services, and the Department of Defense in addition to commercial hospitals nationwide. The firm boasts of its ability to staff rural and remote medical facilities, many of which provide healthcare to underserved populations.
In 2021, the company was selected to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency with COVID-related staffing needs and placed more than 700 nurses at medical facilities throughout Idaho and Washington.
When the pandemic began in 2020, ABSS worked 24/7 to get healthcare providers to areas hit hardest by the virus.
In the earliest stages of the pandemic, it sent over 200 registered nurses, physicians, and respiratory therapists to hot spots in New York, New Orleans, and other metro areas.
To get providers to needed areas quickly, the company expedited the credentialing process that establishes the qualifications of licensed medical professionals.
“What would normally take weeks to process was shortened to a matter of days,” the spokeswoman said.
ABSS also donated 20,000 KN95 masks to several Indian Health and tribal clients in Arizona and other states.
“Our mission is to get providers where they are needed as quickly as possible and our recruiters go the extra mile to make sure our nurses, physicians, and other providers are taken care of during their assignments,” said Lance Schugg, president of ABSS. “Our goal is to create the best possible experience for our providers, assist healthcare facilities and serve our communities.”
Company CEO Evan Burks added, “Our entire team answered the call to action during the pandemic and undoubtedly saved countless lives due to their quick action in placing clinical personnel where and when needed.”
“This spirit and sense of duty is a big part of our success over the past 20 years. I couldn’t be prouder of the entire ABSS team as we embark on the next stage of our journey.”
Information: abstaffing.com, 888-515-3900 or email apetersen@abstaffing.com.