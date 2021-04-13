Wildflower Beauty Bar owner Kendra Harris says “failure has never been an option for me” and that includes global pandemics that bring down businesses.
While the pandemic throttled many small businesses last year, Harris said she confronted its impact head-on to make sure her two locations in Gilbert and Queen Creek survived along with her employees.
Harris was only 17 when she started the aesthetics beauty bar – which offers skincare services such as facials, waxing and retail products
She has a staff of 16 between her two locations, and is planning to add more in the future when she opens a third salon.
When the pandemic forced a temporary halt to in-person appointments last year, she said she needed to get creative to support not only herself but the other people on her team.
“At that point, there was no room for me to fail, especially when you have so many people depending on you,” she recalled.
Harris got creative and turned to social media.
She creates personalized skincare kits and sells online retail to her ever-growing internet following to keep the business running.
“We had to get super creative and use what tools were available to us,” Harris said, “so I would start selling facial kits and other product packages on our Instagram and other social media platforms and that was our main source of income for the five weeks we could not have any in person clients.”
What was originally meant as a means to keep Wildflower’s doors open quickly turned into a sales bonanza.
Harris saw her profits soar 279 percent year over year.
Employee Natasha Taylor said Harris “helped us navigate ways we could care for ourselves during the state-wide shut down and she created unique and safe ways to keep revenue rolling through our doors.”
Taylor said that fostered a sense of community among Wildflower staffers.
“Despite all of the drastic changes that the pandemic brought,” Taylor said, “I really feel that as a team, it united us more than ever and Kendra was the glue that held us all together.”
A supportive atmosphere doesn’t generate profits by itself, but as team member Ariel Ortega said, it definitely made coming to work in a pandemic a lot easier.
“She has made things feel very comfortable for everyone in the studio as far as having cleaning services come in frequently, implementing social distancing immediately, providing top of the line cleaning products,” Ortega said.
“And most importantly checking in with our mental health,” she added. “I feel very grateful to have felt more at ease throughout this all thanks to her.”
Business is so good that Harris and her team are currently gearing up for the opening of their new location in Chandler near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road this summer.
“It honestly amazes me that I was not only to survive a pandemic but also be able to sign on a new location and expand Wildflower,” Harris said. “I could not have done this without the help of my team and the clients that rallied around us.”