Amit Sharma comes from a technology background but he’s finding the beauty business may be more rewarding in more ways than one.
That’s when he became a franchise owner of My Salon Suite at the Crossroads Towne Center, leasing space to beauty professionals offering services in skin care, teeth whitening and nails – but mostly in hair.
“One thing that attracted me to this was it not only empowered small businesses but the aspects of the hair-styling business itself,” said Sharma, who has an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.
“I’m actually very happy I’ve gotten into this business because it’s fulfilling,” he explained. “I’m helping people start businesses and make money.”
Sharma said he’s also got into the business because salons are recession-proof.
“Even when there’s a pandemic and people are scared and don’t want to go out, people are still coming to salons,” he said. “When things go bad, people still need to get their hair cut and they still need to look good – even in a depression. In the 1920s, the hair-styling industry survived through those times.
“It’s a business that keeps going whether the economy is good or not because people have to look good to feel good.”
During the Great Depression from 1929-39, women continued to pay for hair-care services even if they had to sacrifice other things, according to Victoria Sherrow in her book “Encyclopedia of Hair: A Cultural History.”
“American women spent $6 million on hair-care services in 1936” and more schools to train cosmetologists opened around the country during the 1930s and 1940s, Sherrow wrote.
Under COVID-19, Sharma found he was dealing with a different animal.
During the pandemic, Gov. Doug Ducey in early April ordered barber shops, hair salons and businesses that provided personal services to shut their doors in an effort to flatten the cases of COVID-19.
“We tried to explain to our legislators and our senators the difference in our business verses a salon, which is a gathering place to chat and mingle,” Sharma said. “This is different, this is an individualized business.”
Sharma said his building, which has no receptionist, includes 30 private, enclosed suites leased by 36 businesses. For the suites that are shared, the two lessees switch off so only one is in a room at a time with their client.
The month and a half shut-down was a blow not only for his tenants but for Sharma.
Although Ducey issued an order halting small-business evictions and encouraged commercial landlords to defer rent payments, Sharma took it one step further.
“I have small businesses that need to pay rent on a weekly basis,” he said. “They make money by cutting hair for their weekly income. If they can’t come in and do their job, I can’t expect them to come in to pay me.”
So, Sharma told his tenants he would give them five weeks of free rent. But he had a mortgage still to pay and he and his wife spent through their savings.
“I did not lose any tenants, they remained 100 percent,” Sharma said.
During the shutdown, Sharma also prepped for reopening.
He removed all the chairs from the front lobby area, installed hand-sanitizer stations and replaced the lock system so tenants no longer had to touch a keypad to enter but used a fob for hands-free operation.
He also increased the cleaning protocol to seven days a week and is installing an air- purification system.
Other than that, it’s up to tenants to implement their own safety standards within their work space – such as using face coverings and taking temperature checks.
Sharma said clients who arrive early wait in their cars until their appointment time.
“I know business is slower for the stylists but they are getting by OK,” he said. “As long as they are allowed to work, they can survive and they can feed their families and pay their rents and they can pay their bills.”
Despite the tumultuous nature of the hair and beauty business during these days of the pandemic, Sharma hasn’t lost faith in the industry.
He’s taking over a salon suite building in Peoria and is building a building with 25 suites that will open at the end of September in Mesa.
“The industry is changing quite substantially,” Sharma said. “The coronavirus has hurt big salons quite a bit because they are gathering places (and) they have waiting areas and areas where people intermingle too much.”
Although businesses in the state slowly opened back up beginning in mid-May, an ensuing spike in COVID-19 cases prompted Ducey in late June to order gyms, bars and theaters to shut down again.
Sharma hopes that doesn’t happen with salons. During the shutdown, some stylists were providing their services at clients’ homes, which Sharma said was not safe because it was not in a controlled environment.
“If you mess with hairstylists, that is bad karma,” Sharma said. And “I’m sure the governor has got to have his hair cut as well.”