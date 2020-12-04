Gilbert’s first rooftop restaurant with a craft cocktail bar is finally opening for business in December, offering diners a view of downtown and the San Tan Mountains as they eat and drink.
ile.gal Modern Cocktail Kitchen originally was to debut April 3 but COVID-19 and the restrictions on restaurants that followed postponed those plans.
During the grand-opening celebrations on Dec. 29-Jan. 2, customers will be treated to music, giveaways and special tastings during regular business hours.
The new eatery’s menu takes inspiration from all aspects of Arizona and offers food lovers locally inspired artisanal dishes such as pepita hummus and nopales fries or cactus fries, cornish game hen and acorn soup. The menu is kept small to ensure each dish can be made from scratch.
The full craft cocktail bar focuses on an exotic assortment of agave spirits and serves up one-of-a-kind signature drinks like the Smoking Gun, a mezcal-based cocktail that incorporates activated charcoal, citrus fruit, amaro and a citrus smoke-filled bubble to ignite the senses.
The 1,750-square-foot bar is split evenly between the indoor and outdoor seating with the bar located in the middle.
Every seat features views of the surrounding areas. The patio also has electronic rooftop shades to help control temperatures and create a comfortable environment year-round.
The women behind ile.gal’s experiential concept – which tells the story of Arizona by taking patrons on a journey through the Sonoran Desert – are Lynne King Smith and Erika Rode, who want to push the boundaries on how ingredients and flavors can be used in food and cocktails.
King Smith founded Ticket Force and is principal of Building 313 – the restaurant’s location. She also ran unsuccessfully for Gilbert mayor in the August primary.
Rode is the owner of Bitters Bar & Food in Scottsdale.
“Building 313 in the heart of downtown Gilbert boasts stunning sunset views of the area and is the perfect location for this elevated cocktail and dining experience,” said King Smith in the release. “ile.gal is going to be an incredible addition to Gilbert’s Heritage District.”
Rode said she was thrilled to bring a completely new food and beverage program to the East Valley.
“Every detail of this concept has been thought through to immerse guests in a unique desert experience that pays tribute to Arizona,” Rode said.
“I love designing food and beverage programs that incorporate fresh ingredients, local suppliers and small-batch products. ile.gal allowed me to really get creative in doing this.”
The business’s name by the way is Spanish and is pronounced il-ee-gál. It translates to English is “illegal,” which embodies the women’s belief in pushing boundaries.
ile.gal Modern Cocktail Kitchen’s operating hours beginning Dec. 29 are 4-11 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Hours are 4 p.m.-1 a.m., Fridays and Saturdays. The establishment will initially be closed on Mondays.
Full COVID-19 precautions are in place with outdoor dining options, limited capacity, rigorous disinfecting measures and masks required except when eating or drinking
For more information, go to ilegalaz.com.