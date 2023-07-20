For father-son duo John Sr. and John Gabaldon, New Mexican roots and an ambitious spirit paved the way for their prospering tequila bar and restaurants in Gilbert and Chandler.
As the owners of La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen, the duo, along with younger John’s wife Andrea and a band of loyal employees, have experienced abundant success during their 10 years of service.
Although the younger John recalls always being interested in the restaurant world, his professional background is originally in something other than the restaurant business.
Both he and his wife attended Northern Arizona University and graduated with degrees in business. Only when he sought his MBA did he decide to jump into restaurant management.
As part of his MBA program, John created a capstone project that emulated starting a business from scratch.
He knew this would be a valuable opportunity to leap into the restaurant world while simultaneously being guided by the leadership of business professors.
“I got a bit of a wild hair to do something. In partnership with my father, my wife and I started doing demographic studies into the Gilbert area and realized there was a market there that could benefit from the restaurant,” he recalled.
“There are a lot of New Mexicans that live in the vicinity that migrated from New Mexico.”
It was not all smooth sailing in the initial stages, as the building’s original owner doubted John’s lack of knowledge of the restaurant industry.
“My wife and I did some shopping around to find locations for the restaurant, and we found one in Gilbert on Lindsay and Warner roads,” he said.
“The owner of the building was very hesitant – as many were – because I hadn’t previously owned restaurants. He told me that restaurants have the highest failure rates of any business and questioned why he should trust me.”
After presenting his business plan to the owner, he was highly impressed. John was “given a shot” at starting his culinary endeavor in 2013.
With a deep love for his New Mexican heritage at the core of his entrepreneurial vision, John started what has now become a staple of Gilbert’s food scene.
“In the beginning, we put everything we had into it,” he said. “We worked our butts off for the first few years, and we are still doing the same to this day.
“No one knew who we were originally, so we had to start building from the ground up and gain recognition.”
One of the restaurant’s secret ingredients for success has been cultivating an environment in which all patrons feel welcome.
“Back then, we treated every single customer like they were family when they came in, and now we still have some of the same customers we had 10 years ago,” John said.
In line with the restaurant’s homelike feel, patrons are welcome to join La Ristra’s tequila club. Customers are given a personally engraved glass with their name to keep in the restaurant.
Each time they come in, they are served in the glass and receive a 20% discount on their order.
Determination, coupled with a little bit of faith and a lot of authentic New Mexican flare, have transformed the family’s vision from a dream to a reality.
“Mexican cuisine runs deep in my family, and I had a lot of inspiration from the cooking my family did as I was growing up,” John said. “My grandfather and I would spend afternoons peeling and roasting hatch chilies. I have a lot of memories, and I love the culture.”
“The best compliment we get is, ‘This reminds me of my grandmother’s food.’ We want to make people feel like they are returning home whenever they come in.”
The family’s achievement led them to open another location in Chandler in the summer of 2020.
On June 24, La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen celebrated 10 years of operation.
Patrons enjoyed shots and mixed drinks containing some of the 100+ tequilas the restaurant stocks. The star of the event was the special edition Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, which the restaurant partnered with Maestro Dobel to craft.
After the celebration, John wanted patrons and Gilbert in general to know how grateful he is.
“We want to personally thank everyone for all your support over the last decade,” he posted on social media. “We hope that you have enjoyed dining with us as much as we have serving you.”