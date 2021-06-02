Meet Michael Herrera, Arizona’s first “punk rock Realtor.”
Herrera ditched the traditional real estate agent route by swapping a suit and tie for piercings and tattoos.
“I felt very uncomfortable in my skin when I first started selling real estate,” Herrera said. “Once I let go of that and started being myself, my business grew.”
Herrera has been working at Homie in real estate for six years and has learned that being your authentic self is the best method for success.
When Herrera moved from California to Arizona and entered the real estate business, he shaved, took out his piercings, covered his tattoos and acted how he thought formal real estate agents should, Herrera said.
“I was trying to conform to what other people were telling me to do and how I should run my business and that’s where it went wrong,” Herrera said.
During Herrera’s business struggles, his wife reminded him of who he was when she met him: He was a punk rocker who didn’t care what people said or thought of him.
“I had to go back to being myself and low and behold I stuck with the punk rock theme because I’ve always been into music and the punk rock scene,” Herrera said.
So, Herrera grew out his goatee, stopped hiding his tattoos and tied in his love for music into his marketing and career.
Herrera says that he has been into the punk rock music scene since he was 13. When he later went to the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, he dove into it because he met many musicians there.
He used his 3D animation, special effects, fine art, and illustration skills to work with bands in producing their CD covers and flyers.
After graduating, Herrera found that art doesn’t pay the bills and ended up working in the automotive industry for about 10 years, he said.
When he sold his own home and made a considerable profit, he researched the housing market and became a licensed real estate agent.
“What I love about real estate is that you get to build lasting relationships and get to know people,” he said.
Herrera encourages everyone, especially his two children, to be themselves.
“Don’t put on a show and be somebody you’re not,” Herrera said.